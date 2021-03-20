India vs South Africa, first T20I live: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana’s wickets peg hosts back
Live scores and updates from the first Twenty20 International between India and South Africa in Lucknow.
After being outplayed in the ODI series, India, the last T20 World Cup’s runners up will be hoping to redeem themselves in the shorter format with a relatively different team lineup. Preview
Live updates
Ind 85/2 after 13 overs (Harleen 41, Jemimah 8)
27 runs in the last 3 overs for India and they have the platform. But this is exactly where they will miss the explosive batting of the injured Harmanpreet.
Ind 77/2 after 12 overs (Harleen 35, Jemimah 6)
Harleen is batting well but she might be lucky to still be there. A direct hit looked like it might have caught Harleen napping as she didn’t ground her bat. Luckily for her, the umpire didn’t go up.
Ind 71/2 after 11 overs (Harleen 32, Jemimah 3)
Luus into the attack and India take her for 13 runs. Good smart batting by Harleen, who is proving to be quite the revelation at No 3.
Ind 58/2 after 10 overs: That is a bit disappointing from India’s point of view. One of Shafali or Mandhana had to bat long, but what a chance for Jemimah Rodrigues to find form.
Over 9.1: WICKET! Oh dear, just when it seemed like Shafali Verma was getting into her groove. She comes down the pitch and misses the ball, Mlaba with the breakthrough. The lack of pace on the ball did Shafali in. Stumped. India 56/2.
Ind 56/1 after 9 overs: Another lovely strike down the ground by Shafali. Down the pitch against the medium pace of de Klerk and smacked straight back past. Good over for India.
Ind 49/1 after 8 overs: Good over from captain Luus. Shafali would be disappointed at not putting away a high full toss, she came down the track and couldn’t get the distance.
A powerplay score of 41/1 is decent considering Mandhana fell early. Shafali has been quiet by her standards, she can still explode here.
Ind 46/1 after 7 overs (Verma 15, Harleen 19)
India have got off to a fine start despite losing Mandhana early. Harleen and Verma are doing all the right things.
Ind 41/1 after 6 overs (Verma 12, Harleen 17)
de Klerk into the attack and Harleen helped herself to successive fours off the first two balls. Verma got another french cut for four. 6 fours and 1 six in the Indian innings already. 14 runs off the over.
Ind 27/1 after 5 overs (Verma 7, Harleen 8)
Khaka into the attack and she beat Harleen twice in the first three balls but then her fourth ball was on the pads and Harleen picked it up and sent it to the boundary line.
Ind 22/1 after 4 overs (Verma 7, Harleen 3)
Ismail taking the smart route. She is keeping it short when she is bowling to Verma.
Ind 19/1 after 3 overs (Verma 6, Harleen 2)
Harleen has been sent up the order, ahead of Jemimah. A six for Verma in the over from Mlaba – and a defensive stroke too!
Ind 11/1 after 1.3 overs (Verma 0)
WICKET! Mandhana hits that straight to the fielder at mid-on. Ismail gets the wicket. The ball hit the bottom of the bat and the batter immediately knew she was in trouble. Superb low catch by Bosch. Mandhana c Anne Bosch b Ismail 11(9)
Ind 11/0 after 1 over (Mandhana 11, Verma 0)
Left-arm spinner Mlaba to start things off for SA and Mandhana didn’t mind that at all. Two boundaries on either side of point for the left-hander. 11 runs in the first over. A good start for India.
The national anthems are done and we are all set to begin. With Shafali Verma at the top of the order, expect some fireworks.
Smriti Mandhana: I have a bit of experience (captaining), don’t being being in this role. In cricket, it’s important to not dwell on your past. That’s what we discussed. We had a good T20 Challenge, girls were a bit prepared for the T20s. The one-day series didn’t go our way. We need to start everyday as a fresh day, that’s what we are going to do.
India playing XI: S Mandhana, S Verma, J Rodrigues, D Sharma, R Ghosh, H Deol, N Parween, S Bahadur, P Yadav, R Gayakwad, A Reddy
South Africa playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Toss: South Africa captain Sune Luus has won the toss and the tourists will bowl first.
Playing their first international series in a year, the 4-1 ODI series loss was a stark reminder of the time they spent away and the course correction needed.
The big lessons for underprepared Mithali Raj and Co after ODI series loss
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the first Twenty20 International between India and South Africa in Lucknow. The ODI series was a nightmare for India, but the team will be looking to bounce back in the shorter format. Finalists in the last T20 World Cup and with a different team, India will aim to start this series on a strong note.