India vs England, 5th T20I Live: Rohit Sharma falls to Ben Stokes after stunning half-century
Follow live updates from the fifth and final T20 International between India and England in Ahmedabad.
Live updates
After 11 overs, India are 114/1 (Virat Kohli 25, Suryakumar Yadav 17)
The best over for England so far and it comes from Ben Stokes, just four runs from it.
After 10 overs, India are 110/1 (Virat Kohli 24, Suryakumar Yadav 14)
Back-to-back sixes! Suryakumar Yadav is up and running again! Superb shots from the right-hander off Adil Rashid. He is so full of confidence at the moment.
After 9 overs, India are 94/1 – Rohit Sharma is gone!
WICKET! Oh dear, Rohit Sharma has hit one on to the stumps. The end of a sensational knock from the right-hander. Ben Stokes gets England the breakthrough as Rohit walks back for 64 off 34.
After 8 overs, India are 81/0 (Rohit Sharma 53, Virat Kohli 20)
FIFTY for Rohit Sharma! What a knock in a crunch game by Rohit! He gets to a half-century off 30 balls with his fourth six of the innings.
After 7 overs, India are 70/0 (Rohit Sharma 44, Virat Kohli 18)
SIX! Chris Jordan joins the attack and does well in the first five balls but Rohit ends the over with another pull for six. India keep up their scoring-rate of ten runs an over.
After 6 overs, India are 60/0 (Rohit Sharma 35, Virat Kohli 17)
TWO SIXES! First Kohli hooks Wood for a maximum. Big smile on the India captain’s face after that cracking shot. Then Rohit plays his classic front-foot pull for six in the same direction. The end of a fantastic powerplay for India!
After 5 overs, India are 44/0 (Rohit Sharma 28, Virat Kohli 10)
Archer bangs it in and the ball bounces over the keeper for five wides. Nine runs from that over. India have had a solid powerplay so far.
After 4 overs, India are 35/0 (Rohit Sharma 26, Virat Kohli 8)
Two fours for Rohit with cracking shots! Mark Wood joins the attack and the right-hander hits two sumptuous drives past the right-arm quick for fours. Rohit is timing the ball wonderfully.
After 3 overs, India are 22/0 (Rohit Sharma 14, Virat Kohli 7)
SIX! First maximum of the match and it comes from Rohit’s bat. Rashid tosses it up and the right-hander whips it over mid-wicket. There was an LBW appeal earlier in the over, with England losing a review. The ball was missing leg comfortably.
After 2 overs, India are 13/0 (Rohit Sharma 7, Virat Kohli 5)
Two cover-drives and two fours for India! First, Kohli smashes it in the air for India’s first boundary before Rohit finishes off the Jofra Archer over with an elegant drive for four.
After 1 over, India are 3/0 (Rohit Sharma 2, Virat Kohli 0)
A good over and some sharp turn for Rashid first up. The leg-spinner strikes Kohli on the pad off the last delivery but the ball seemed to be going down leg.
6.59 pm: Right, we’re ready for play! India have a new opening pair in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Adil Rashid has the new ball in hand. The series is on the line. Here we go!
6.39 pm: Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan.
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
6.35 pm: India have one change: KL Rahul misses out and T Natarajan comes in. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to open, with Suryakumar Yadav at No 3.
6.30 pm: TOSS – Eoin Morgan has won the toss AGAIN and England will bowl first again. A wry smile on Virat Kohli’s face.
6.25 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the fifth and final T20 International between India and England in Ahmedabad.
With the series tied at 2-2, both teams have all to play for tonight in what promises to be a cracking series decider.