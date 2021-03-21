After yet another surprise move at the top of the batting order for the series decider on Saturday against England, Indian captain Virat Kohli is planning a longer stint at the top of the order and that includes opening in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Kohli moved to the top of the order and along with the flamboyant Rohit Sharma, produced a memorable partnership and it could be possibly something fans could see in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in country later this year.

Kohli expressed his desire after he opened with Rohit in the final T20 against England on Saturday. They added 94-run for the first wicket in quick time as India posted a massive 224/2 and won the match by 36 runs.

“I am going to open in IPL as well. I have batted in different positions in the past. But I feel we have a solid middle order now. So, I would like to partner Rohit at the top,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“Two best batsmen in the team, one can play second fiddle if the other gets going. That can inflict a lot of damage to the opposition team. Other guys also feel a lot more confident when one of us is still in and is set.”

Talking about the partnership with Rohit which set laid the foundation of a big total, Kohli said, “Today Rohit and me were both positive in our intent. We knew we could trust each other and one of us can play second fiddle if one takes off.”

“Today it was classic Rohit Sharma. And then Surya coming in at three and taking the game even further away. Then Hardik finishing it. Augurs well for the team,” said Kohli who remained not out on 80 from 52 balls.

Kohli, who was named player of the series for scoring 231 to top the run chart at an average of 115.50, said it was a complete game for the team.

“It was a complete game for us. Totally outplayed the opposition. Even with so much dew coming in, like last game we’ve defended the total again. Despite Rishabh and Iyer not getting a chance (to bat) we put on 225,” said the captain.

“It’s a testimony to our batting depth.”

Talking about other players who impressed, he said, “Also how Shreyas batted in the last game and the responsibility he showed in the first game. Ishan (Kishan) was brilliant. I was particularly pleased with Surya.”

“Bhuvi coming back and bowling like that. Still have Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) to come back. Don’t have much in terms of negatives. Pant showed a lot of maturity through the series as well.

“Confidence level of (Shardul) Thakur after that series in Australia is sky high. With the ball, his strength is his belief. Proper cricketer. Giving us runs with the bat as well.”

He said the T20 World Cup squad is more or less sorted out.

“Just found out we might have some more (T20Is).”