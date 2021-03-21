India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said it is still too early to finalise the team’s batting line-up for the T20 World Cup at home later this year and skipper Virat Kohli opening alongside him in the series decider against England was only a tactical move.

Before Rohit’s media interaction, Kohli said that he will open in the upcoming Indian Premier League and he would want to open with Rohit going into the T20 World Cup.

“It is long time to go for the (T20) World Cup, so early days to talk about how our batting will look like. We have to sit and analyse what suits the team the most,” said Rohit after the series win.

Kohli was promoted up the order to partner Rohit Sharma for the first time in the shortest format and the move proved key as they put on a blazing stand of 94 to lay the foundation of India’s 224/2, their highest T20 score against England.

Sharma blasted 64 before departing and Kohli, who started cautiously, finished with a flourish in his 52-ball knock in Ahmedabad.

“I am going to open in the IPL as well,” said Kohli, who captains Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, after India’s 36-run win on Saturday gave them a 3-2 series victory.

“Look I have batted at different positions, but I feel we do have a very solid middle-order now. And now it’s about your two best players getting maximum number of balls in T20 cricket. So I would definitely like to partner Rohit at the top.”

Before the series, Kohli had said that Rohit and Rahul were India’s first-choice opening pair.

“We do understand his (Rahul’s) ability and his contribution at the top, what he’s done for us. So, yeah, I’m not going to rule out anything or neither will I say that this is the preferred batting lineup for a World Cup.

“There is still a good amount of time left with IPL in between. And then, I’m hearing, there will be few T20s as well before the (T20) World Cup. So, you know, good enough time for us, at that point in time to judge what will be the best possible eleven for us,” added Rohit.

India replaced an out-of-form Rahul with pacer T Natarajan for the crucial game.

“KL has been one our key players in limited overs, especially in this format. Looking at current form, the team management decided to go with the best 11. Having said that, it doesn’t send any signal that KL will not be considered or anything like that. This was just for one particular game. Things might change as we go closer to World Cup,” Rohit said.

