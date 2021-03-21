India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I live updates: Can Smriti Mandhana and Co stay alive in the series?
Live updates for the second T20I between India and South Africa.
Live updates
TEAM NEWS: Official confirmation awaited, but looks like India have brought in Radha Yadav to replace Poonam Yadav.
TOSS NEWS: South Africa have (AGAIN) won the toss and Sune Luus has (AGAIN) opted to bowl first.
06.30: There is no clarity yet on whether Harmanpreet Kaur has recovered from her injury to lead the side or even whether Smriti Mandhana is fully fit after her ankle episode on Saturday. Hopefully clarity at the toss.
06.20 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow. After Anneke Bosch led her side’s charge in the series-opener, the hosts need to bounce back to keep the three-match series alive.
First T20I: With skipper Harmanpreet Kaur missing, India lacked the middle order impetus to make the most of their good platform in the first T20I against South Africa on Saturday. Despite a solid partnership between Harleen Deol, who scored 52 while batting at No 3, and Jemimah Rodrigues (30 off 27), India struggled to get the quick runs in the last five overs of their innings and finished with just 130 in their 20 overs.
In reply, South Africa cruised to the target thanks to Anne Bosch’s brilliant 66 not out and Sune Luus’ 43. The batting conditions remained good throughout the match but one of the big differentiators was the fielding. South Africa were superb while India were poor, as had been the case during ODIs as well.
India’s spinners haven’t joined party yet and Mandhana or Kaur (depending on who is cleared fit to play) will be hoping that will change in the second T20I.