Suryakumar Yadav has played two T20I innings for innings. He has scored 89 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike-rate of 185.41. Such has been the impact of his batting, that Shreyas Iyer has been pushed down the order and Virat Kohli opened the innings just so that we could continue to see what the Mumbai right-hander is truly capable of.

And Suryakumar hasn’t disappointed. He has had to wait for a long time before making his India debut and he is now determined to grab the opportunity with both hands.

But despite the brilliance we saw in the T20Is, former India batsman VVS Laxman feels that Suryakumar might have to wait a little more before playing in the ODIs.

“I actually don’t know whether he will get to play in the playing XI and that’s the depth in this Indian team,” said Laxman on Star Sports show Cricket Connected. “Whether you take Test, one-day or T20I cricket, Suryakumar Yadav doesn’t get into the playing XI just because there are others who have performed exceedingly well in international cricket. Yes, he’s in form, but I would definitely go with players, who have shown that consistency in international cricket. So, for me, he won’t get into the playing XI in the first ODI.”

Picking the T20I squad might prove to be more difficult though. Once Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami are fit... Kohli might have to take a call between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar.

Iyer has been performing well for India for a while now but Surykumar’s explosiveness means that the Indian team management cannot ignore him.

“I think it is very difficult to just choose one among both, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, because what really interests me was the way Shreyas Iyer batted at No. 6,” said Laxman. “He batted with authority, conviction and just understood the situation and played his shots right from the word go. Because we know that he is ideally suited for No. 4. He has done so well in both, one-dayers and T20Is in that position, but for the first time I have seen him bat at No. 6, and he didn’t disappoint anyone.

Laxman added: “Suryakumar Yadav is also someone who has got the talent, but with experience, I feel Shreyas Iyer will be my pick ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. Because we just can’t rely on one or two innings and we cannot really discount Shreyas Iyer’s performances in international cricket. Yes, Suryakumar Yadav has done really well for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, but Shreyas Iyer has been very consistent in whatever opportunities he got at the highest level. So, I will always choose Shreyas Iyer to do that role.”