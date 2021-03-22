India’s teenage shooting sensations extended their dominance in the ongoing ISSF World Cup on Monday. They started the day by winning the mixed team gold medals in both the 10m air pistol and 10m air rifle events to continue their stupendous run of form in the run-up to this year’s Olympics.

Later in the day, the men’s skeet team won the gold medal and the women’s skeet team won the silver.

With Monday’s three gold medals, India have so far notched up six top finishes, four silver and as many bronze medals for a total of 14. A distant second is Team USA with three gold, two silver and one bronze.

The sensational duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker netted the 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal after Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan produced some excellent shooting to comfortably claim the gold medal in the 10m mixed air rifle event.

Later, the Indian team of Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa beat Qatar’’s Nasser Al-Attiya, Ali Ahmed A O Al-Ishaq and Rashid Hamad 6-2 to win the men’s skeet team gold medal.

In the women’s final, India’’s Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat and Ganemat Sekhon settled for silver after losing to Kazakhstan’’s Rinata Nassyrova, Olga Panarina and Zoya Kravchenko 4-6 in the final.