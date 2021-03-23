There was just one final scheduled for Tuesday and India’s shooters were on target in it. In the Skeet Mixed Team event, India bagged the gold medal with Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon producing a top performance against Kazakhstan in the final.

The Indian pair beat Kazakhstan’s Olga Panarina and Alexandr Yechshenko with a score of 33-29 to clinch the seventh gold medal for the hosts.

India’s other pair, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, lost to Qatar’s Rashid Hamad and Reem al Sharshani 32-31 in the bronze medal match.

You can watch the final here:

