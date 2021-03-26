New Zealand’s Trent Boult continued to add to his fielding highlight reel as he pulled off a blinder to dismiss Liton Das in the third one-day international against Bangladesh in Wellington on Friday.

The pacer ran full tilt to his left and dived full length to snap the ball in the air by one hand, holding on quite literally by his fingertips. It was a stunner of a catch, to be watched on repeat as he threw himself parallel to the ground and plucked off the catch with his outstretched hand. It was Matt Henry’s third wicket of the day, but it almost as much belonged to the fielder.

Earlier, Maiden centuries for Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell saw the Black Caps set Bangladesh an imposing 319-run target. Conway blasted 126 from 110 balls and Mitchell finished on 100 not out as New Zealand ended their innings at 318/6 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Watch the stunning catch, on loop