India vs England, 2nd ODI live score updates and commentary: Can Virat Kohli and Co clinch series?
Updates from the second match of the ODI series between India and England in Pune.
First ODI: Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya, and Indian cricket’s IPL-powered evolution
Follow coverage of India vs England here.
Live updates
12.53 pm: Looks like a good pitch according to Deepdas Gupta and Ajit Agarkar. There is some grass on it but that is expected to result in more bounce and not too much lateral movement. So more runs should be on offer.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India-England ODI series. Today is the second match and Virat Kohli’s India are one win away from completing a sweep of the trophies across formats on England’s tour.
England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the last two one-day internationals against India in Pune, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Thursday.
The batsman has been ruled out after sustaining a split in the webbing between the thumb and index finger of his right hand while fielding during England’s 66-run defeat in Tuesday’s series opener, an injury that required four stitches.
And India will be without Shreyas Iyer for this series as well after an unfortunate shoulder injury that is set to rule him out of IPL 2021 as well.
England must beat India in Pune on Friday to keep alive their hopes of winning the series. Defeat could see them lose their number one world ODI ranking to India.
“We would be bitterly disappointed to lose a series as we would with any other one,” said Stokes, who was the hero of England’s World Cup triumph in 2019.
“We deserve to be number one because of our results and the way we play our cricket and we won’t go away from that.”