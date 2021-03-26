Adding to India’s gold rush, the trio of Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale and Chain Singh won the 50m rifle 3 positions men’s team event at the ISSF World Cup in Delhi on Friday, comfortably beating the USA 47-25 in the final.

This was India’s 12th gold of the competition.

Kumar, Kusale, and Singh led through the final against the American team of Nickolaus Mowrer, Timothy Sherry and Patrick Sunderman at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The Indians started well with 10.1, 10.5, and 9.5 to the Americans’ 9.9, 9.8 and 9.5 in the first series. The visitors put up an improved show in the next three series but the home team always managed to stay well ahead of its opponents.

Even as the Indians regularly scored mid and high 10s, the marksmen from USA struggled to match the standards of the host nation, often hovering in low nine and eight.

India were originally supposed to play Hungary in the final on Thursday but the visiting team pulled out of the event following a dispute between its world number one shooter Istvan Peni and the veteran Peter Sidi over the use of a bipod by the latter.

USA, who had finished third in the event, were then moved to the final.

In Wednesday’s qualification, the Indian team led the field with an aggregate score of 875.

With PTI Inputs