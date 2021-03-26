KL Rahul scored a hundred, Rishabh Pant produced fireworks as India posted a challenging 336/6 against England in the second ODI of the three-game series in Pune on Friday.
Invited to bat, Rahul hit 108 off 114 balls, while skipper Virat Kohli compiled a 79-ball 66 before Pant provided the late charge with a 40-ball 77 to take India past the 300-mark.
India were 210 at the end of the 40th over but they scored 126 runs in the last ten to reach a competitive total.
Rahul, who anchored the innings, hit seven fours and two sixes in his 114-ball knock, while Pant plundered seven sixes and three boundaries, which helped the hosts go well past the 300-run mark.
Rahul had endured a tough T20I series but he has been in fine touch in the ODIs while Pant too made his mark on his return to the XI to replace Shreyas Iyer.
Here are reactions to Rahul and Pant’s classy knocks: