KL Rahul scored a hundred, Rishabh Pant produced fireworks as India posted a challenging 336/6 against England in the second ODI of the three-game series in Pune on Friday.

Invited to bat, Rahul hit 108 off 114 balls, while skipper Virat Kohli compiled a 79-ball 66 before Pant provided the late charge with a 40-ball 77 to take India past the 300-mark.

India were 210 at the end of the 40th over but they scored 126 runs in the last ten to reach a competitive total.

Rahul, who anchored the innings, hit seven fours and two sixes in his 114-ball knock, while Pant plundered seven sixes and three boundaries, which helped the hosts go well past the 300-run mark.

Rahul had endured a tough T20I series but he has been in fine touch in the ODIs while Pant too made his mark on his return to the XI to replace Shreyas Iyer.

Here are reactions to Rahul and Pant’s classy knocks:

DO NOT MISS: @RishabhPant17's 4⃣0⃣-ball 7⃣7⃣-run rampage 🔥🔥



3⃣ fours, 7⃣ sixes and a lot of entertainment ⚡️⚡️



Sit back & enjoy this sensational knock from #TeamIndia wicketkeeper-batsman in the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG ODI 🎥 👇 https://t.co/SzrEYLyB8L pic.twitter.com/KcuAtH5dMV — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2021

RISHABH PANT IS BOX OFFICE. #INDvENG — Manya (@CSKian716) March 26, 2021

Another remarkable knock from Rishabh Pant. His innings had an Attack Rating of 167 - since 2006, there have only been six Indian half-centuries with a higher Attack Rating. Destructive hitting from the 23 year old. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 26, 2021

Sixes raining in Pune and again it’s a brilliant finish. Top class batting @RishabhPant17 @klrahul11 @imVkohli @hardikpandya7. Yet another difficult target for England. #INDvsENG — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) March 26, 2021

Talk about unleashing Rishabh Pant! He’s just brought up his 50 off 28 balls. You can’t not love watching him play! He brings energy, excitement and great cricket. Love a bit of Pant action. 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 26, 2021

All Class from @klrahul11. Brilliant 100 with a healthy SR. Not to forget the usual thrill-a-minute cricket from @RishabhPant17! Outstanding to say the least 👏 #INDvENG — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 26, 2021

Rishabh Pant - 77 off 40 balls - a SR of 192.50. There hasn't been an innings with more runs at a better SR for India in ODI cricket!



Talk about an impact player! :)



(Stat via @cricbuzz) — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 26, 2021

If you had to choose one player to leave the bar for right now mine would be @RishabhPant17 ... he is absolutely fantastic to watch ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 26, 2021

One-handed sixes should be twelve. — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) March 26, 2021

More to come.. Pant 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YPRb180E1h — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 26, 2021

•Rishabh Pant - 77(40).



•Hardik Pandya - 35(16).



•Combined - 112(56).



Indian teams Mad boys. Absolute Brutal hitting. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/uj6YJTRk6Z — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 26, 2021

With Bumrah, Rohit , kohli , Rahul , Pant Hardik and Bhuvi in the side, not winning atleast 2 of the next three World cups should be considereded as a crime. — ∆nkit🏏🇮🇳 (@Armchair_Critic) March 26, 2021

#IndvEng



KL Rahul on what his celebration means: It is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone. There are people out there who try to pull you down, at times you need to neglect them. So that's just a message to shut out that noise. pic.twitter.com/SxYXYWRlvt — The Field (@thefield_in) March 26, 2021

This was the only fifth instance of Indian No.4 batsman scoring a ton in ODIs since 2015.



Manish Pandey v Aus, Sydney, 2016

Yuvraj Singh v Eng, Cuttack, 2017

A Rayudu v WI, Mumbai, 2018

S Iyer v NZ, Hamilton, 2010

KL Rahul v Eng, Pune, 2021*#INDvsENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 26, 2021

KL Rahul at middle order in ODI from 2020 Australia series:



80(52)

88*(64)

4(8)

112(113)

12(15)

76(66)

5(11)

63*(42)

108(114)



He has 4 fifty and 2 hundreds from 9 innings - he is making this his own which is most difficult spot in limited overs. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

Last 3 Centuries from Indian Players have come from the bat of No.4 and No.5



Shreyas Iyer No.4 vs NZ

KL Rahul No.5 vs NZ

KL Rahul No.5 vs ENG



India's Top 3 haven't scored a single Century since 19/1/2020 that's 432 days#INDvENG — Mitul (@R3Mitul) March 26, 2021

KL Rahul (106*) becomes the fastest Indian to 1500 ODI runs.



Fewest innings to 1500 runs:-



36: KL Rahul

38: Kohli

38: Dhawan

39: Sidhu

43: Ganguly#INDvENG #KLRahul — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) March 26, 2021

form is temporary, KLass is permanent #INDvENG — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 26, 2021

India in overs 41-50 in their last three ODIs



110/0 vs Aus Canberra

112/1 vs Eng Pune (1st ODI)

126/3 vs Eng Pune (2nd ODI)#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 26, 2021

KL Rahul's Highest Scores in Batting position in ODIs:-



•At Open - 111

•At No.3 - 47

•At No.4 - 108

•At No.5 - 112



KL Rahul - The Versatile Man. He is just incredible. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 26, 2021