With England cruising on 170/1, Ben Stokes (on 31) thought he could take it easy but he only survived by the skin of his bat or perhaps thanks to the interpretation of footage by the third umpire.

Kuldeep Yadav’s direct hit from the deep almost caught out the left-hander, who was lazy to complete the second run, perhaps looking at who the fielder was.

The throw was really good. And after many, many replays the third umpire decided that the batsman was safe. The replays were not really conclusive (though some might argue otherwise) and perhaps it just came down to benefit of the doubt. A wicket there would have really helped India and Kohli might have something to say about it later. The TV umpire for the match is Anil Chaudhary.

But that was mighty close. Stokes is a lucky man. What do you reckon? Was that out?

Here are some reactions to the decision:

That was out !!! No part of bat was touching over the line . It was just showing that it was over ! Just my opinion !! #IndiavsEngland — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2021

It looked like Ben Stokes was in trouble there, but the third umpire has given it not out.

A bit lucky?



Live: https://t.co/TmiGo0mSJO#bbccricket #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/euQ6DZHkrI — Test Match Special (@bbctms) March 26, 2021

Hmm I’ve watched back the Stokes replay.. I know people say ‘benefit of doubt to the batsman’ but the fact is the ball hit the stump and was already ricocheting away when the zing bails lit up. He had no part of his bat over the line when the ball hit the stump. 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 26, 2021

Erm, think Stokes got lucky there: no part of the bat grounded behind the line, surely? — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) March 26, 2021

Check out Ben Stokes' new single "Get Lucky" if you get the chance. Run of the summer. — Murali End 🇱🇰 (@MuraliEnd) March 26, 2021

Well that’s out. A remarkable decision not to give it!



Ben Stokes is a very very very very very lucky man. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/R3XKhPuS05 — The Googly Cricket (@officialgoogly) March 26, 2021

There are bees’ appendages... and then there’s whatever bit of Stokes’ bat that was over the line. #INDvENG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) March 26, 2021

Benefit of the doubt went with the batsman, Ben Stokes is not out. pic.twitter.com/lO0pQyvypb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2021

Who defines benefit of doubt! #INDvsENG — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) March 26, 2021

Hope that the 3rd umpire is watching the same footage that we are watching as well. — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) March 26, 2021