India vs UAE, international friendly, live updates: Mabkhout gives UAE the lead
Follow live updates of the game as Igor Stimac’s men take on higher-ranked opponents.
After a 1-1 draw with Oman, the Indian football team get ready to face an even tougher opponents in shape of the United Arab Emirates who are ranked 40 placer higher than Igor Stimac’s side.
Can India follow up the good result against Oman with yet another positive outcome against UAE?
Live updates
12’ India 0-1 UAE
GOOOAAALL! Mabkhout breaks India’s offside trap and chips it over Gurpreet to give UAE the lead. Poor defending from India as the concede a really soft goal
7’ India 0-0 UAE
Mashoor Shereef of India is booked after he makes a late tackle on the UAE player.
3’ India 0-0 UAE
Confusion in the Indian box. There was momentary miscommunication between the Indian defenders and the goalkeeper as they nearly made the mess of a cross. But the ball doesn’t fall to a UAE player allowing India to clear.
1’ India 0-0 UAE
KICK OFF! The action is underway at Zabeel stadium.
India vs UAE - Head to head record
TEAM NEWS - Igor Stimac makes eight changes to the team, Liston Colaco makes his debut
India XI vs UAE: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Mashoor Shereef, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh
8:06 pm: After Oman draw, Stimac demands more from Blue Tigers
Read Preview: Ranked 40 places below their opponents, India would need to be at their very best to stand a chance of eking out a result.
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Indian football team’s friendly game against UAE at the Zabeel stadium in Dubai. Stimac’s men will be tested by an opponent that’s ranked eighth in Asia and the Blue Tigers would need to lift their performance if they are to match or even better their result against Oman