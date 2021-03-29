12’ India 0-1 UAE

GOOOAAALL! Mabkhout breaks India’s offside trap and chips it over Gurpreet to give UAE the lead. Poor defending from India as the concede a really soft goal

7’ India 0-0 UAE

Mashoor Shereef of India is booked after he makes a late tackle on the UAE player.

3’ India 0-0 UAE

Confusion in the Indian box. There was momentary miscommunication between the Indian defenders and the goalkeeper as they nearly made the mess of a cross. But the ball doesn’t fall to a UAE player allowing India to clear.

1’ India 0-0 UAE

KICK OFF! The action is underway at Zabeel stadium.

India vs UAE - Head to head record

TEAM NEWS - Igor Stimac makes eight changes to the team, Liston Colaco makes his debut

India XI vs UAE: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Mashoor Shereef, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Indian football team’s friendly game against UAE at the Zabeel stadium in Dubai. Stimac’s men will be tested by an opponent that’s ranked eighth in Asia and the Blue Tigers would need to lift their performance if they are to match or even better their result against Oman