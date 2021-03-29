It was forgettable day for the Indian football team as they went down 6-0 to the United Arab Emirates in an international friendly at the Zabeel stadium in Dubai on Monday.

A hat-trick from Ali Mabkhout and goals from Khalil Ibrahim, Fabio Lima and Sebastien Tagliabue condemned Igor Stimac to the heaviest defeat since taking charge of the Indian football team.

He had made eight changes to the team that played in the last game but the experimentation did not work out as India failed to produce anything of note in the entire game. The defence committed several mistakes allowing UAE to record a much-needed morale-boosting win.

There were mixed reactions on social media to India’s loss with some urging patience while others ringing the alarm bells. There were few who still managed to see the funny side of things.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game:

This is India's heaviest defeat since 14/11/2010 (3788 days ago) when Kuwait beat India 9-1 in a Friendly in Abu Dubai, UAE. Humbled. #INDUAE #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers — Aditya Warty (@AnalystAdi) March 29, 2021

Humiliating 6-0 loss to #UAE and it is the biggest win for UAE over #IndianFootball



In last 26 months UAE made a great progress compared to us.



This result gives a certain reflection of the gulf in the level of football.



India project for Head Coach is long one. #INDUAE — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 29, 2021

The UAE friendly today took me back to the old days of Indian football. — Ujwal (@UjwalKS) March 29, 2021

Very good commentary. That's all I can say about India vs UAE — Anish Anand (@testbowler) March 29, 2021

So UAE have taken the first set against India? Nice one. https://t.co/FCjaCu8wA9 — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) March 29, 2021

Positives from #INDUAE



✅ UAE learned nothing new about us



✅ UAE learned nothing new about themselves



✅ They will be complacent next time they face us. We will beat them



3D chess by @stimac_igor today. Not everyone can see it. — Akarsh Sharma (@Akarsh_Official) March 29, 2021

It's an international football friendly, FRIENDLY. Before calling for Igor Stimac's head, please consider that. Not today.



Experimentations are important, these youngsters deserved a chance.#IndianFootball #INDUAE — Sagnik Kundu (@whynotsagnik) March 29, 2021

Under @StephenConstan India played very well against #UAE in #AFCAsianCup 2019 match.UAE won that match 2-0 but it was equal game and we hit the bar three times. India should have made progress since then? Yes but in backward direction, Losing 6-0 now 😞 #INDUAE #IndianFootball — Ashish Negi (@7negiashish) March 29, 2021

Forget the score line not important here. The lessons to take away:

- Big gulf between ISL and International Comp

- Clubs need to go deeper into AFC comps to bridge the gap in experience

- Decision making under pressure (on the back foot) is a key SKILL at this level #UAEIND — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) March 29, 2021

Tough pill to swallow. Long road ahead. . Come back stronger, @IndianFootball. https://t.co/Rqykp6raYP — West Block Blues (@WestBlockBlues) March 29, 2021

0-6 Full time. You sure you still want to play Copa America? #AIFFwakeup — Blue Pilgrims 🇮🇳 (@BluePilgrims) March 29, 2021

Sobering... I guess? Plenty of caveats, but that wasn't pretty. — Anirudh Menon (@AnirudhMenon89) March 29, 2021