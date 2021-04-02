The International Cricket Council’s latest Board and Committee meeting ruled some important changes in the women’s game, impacting the upcoming World Cup tournaments.

The first-ever Women’s U-19 World Cup that was scheduled to be held in Bangladesh towards the end of 2021 was postponed to January 2023 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on Thursday.

The ICC committee also made two changes to the playing conditions of women’s One-day Internationals. The discretionary five-over batting powerplay was removed. Secondly, a Super Over will be used to decide all tied matches in the future.

It was also decided that Test and ODI status shall be permanently awarded to all Full Member women’s teams. Additionally, it was agreed that all matches at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games be classified as women’s T20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, Mel Jones (Cricket Australia) and Catherine Campbell (New Zealand Cricket) have been appointed as Full Member representatives on the ICC Women’s Committee.

“Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the establishment and subsequent development of the U19 programmes in many countries and teams would not be able to prepare appropriately for a global event later this year. As such, the inaugural event will now take place in January 2023,” the ICC stated.

The global qualifier for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has also been postponed and will now be held in December 2021.

With PTI Inputs