Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said most of his players, including new skipper Rishabh Pant, are in good rhythm going into the IPL as they aim to go one better compared to last time when Mumbai Indians dashed their dreams of a first title.

“We want to go one step further this year and that’s the Delhi Capitals team goal. We have the players to win the title,” said Kaif, who attended his first practice session with the team at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Saturday.

“We were very close last year and the plus point for this season is that most of the players such as Rishabh Pant have been playing a lot of cricket. They have been in touch with the game and therefore they are in good rhythm going into the IPL.”

Delhi boasts of the likes of Ashwin Ravichandran, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma and overseas players such as Steve Smith, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje – all of whom have played some cricket or the other in the last few months.

The 40-year-old said Kaif said the team focussed on taking catches under lights during their practice session on Saturday.

“The players have been carrying out batting and bowling drills in the last few days. As a coaching group we decided to focus on fielding skills in today’s practice session.

“The players took some catches under lights. It was a great session. I got to meet many young players in the team and the experienced ones as well. I had a good chat with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.”

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting will be attending his first training session after completing his quarantine period.

“I am looking forward to meeting Ricky in person. I have been in touch with him on the phone. We will chalk out a training plan with Ponting for the upcoming days once he joins the team on the field,” Kaif said.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 10.