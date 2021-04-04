Railways extended their incredible dominance of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, India’s domestic 50-over competition, by clinching their 12th title on Sunday in Rajkot with a thumping win against Jharkhand.

Set 168 to win, a star-studded Railways unit registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win with 78 balls to spare finishing on 169/3.

In the 14 completed editions of the tournament, Railways have not won the title only twice.

List of Women's Senior One Day Trophy winners Season Winner Runner up 2006–07 Railways Mumbai 2007–08 Railways Maharashtra 2008–09 Railways Maharashtra 2009–10 Railways Delhi 2010–11 Railways Mumbai 2011–12 Delhi Hyderabad 2012–13 Railways Uttar Pradesh 2013–14 Railways Mumbai 2014–15 Railways Odisha 2015–16 Railways Mumbai 2016–17 Railways Maharashtra 2017–18 Railways Delhi 2018–19 Bengal Andhra 2019-20 N/A (Season not completed) 2021 Railways Jharkhand

Railways’ road to championship: Final vs Jharkhand: Railways Won by 7 Wickets

SF vs Bengal: Railways Won by 6 Wickets

QF vs Odisha: Railways Won by 68 Runs

Group B, Match 5 vs Assam: Railways Won by 9 Wickets

Group B, Match 4 vs Saurashtra: Railways Won by 139 Runs

Group B, Match 3 vs Haryana: Railways Won by 153 Runs

Group B, Match 2 vs Uttarakhand: Railways Won by 8 Wickets

Group B, Match 1 vs Bengal: Railways Won by 67 Runs

Mithali Raj and Co were asked to field first but despite losing the toss, the favourites dictated tempo throughout the duration of the final at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Tournament’s leading run-getter Indrani Roy top-scored for Jharkhand in the final, making 49.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s innings at the top of the order and captain Mani Niharika’s 39 at the back-end of the innings guided Jharkhand to 167 in their 50 overs. The first-time finalists were bowled out off the last ball of the innings.

For Railways, spin-bowling allrounder Sneh Rana (who finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker) picked up three wickets while a brilliant opening spell by Meghna Singh (7-0-22-2) — where she picked up back-to-back wickets to set Jharkhand back early — set the tone for the rest of the day for the serial winners. Meghna Singh was one of the four changes Railways made for the final, as she replaced India international Arundhati Reddy and made her presence felt. Senior pro Ekta Bisht also picked up two wickets (7-0-33-2) while Poonam Yadav ended a six-match List A streak of wicketless outings.

The run-chase was largely smooth for Railways despite the absence of their top-scorer Thirushkamini due to an injury. Despite losing Nuzhat Parween for a duck, opener S Meghana (53 off 67 balls) and in-form Punam Raut (59 off 94) struck half-centuries as the side cruised towards a big win. The early wicket pegged Railways back a little bit but after the 10-over mark, the runs flowed rather easily.

Fittingly, one of the stars of the tournament, Sneh Rana scored the winning runs to finish unbeaten on 34 off 22 balls. Mithali, who returned from India duty to lead the side from the quarter-finals onward, was not required to bat.

Hotstar Screengrab (BCCI)

Brief scores:

Jharkhand: 167/10 in 50 overs (Indrani Roy 49, Sneh Rana 3/33) Railways: 168/3 in 37 overs (S Meghana 53, Punam Raut 59) (Full scorecard of the match here.)

Here are some reactions to the win:

Proud moment:



Indian Railways Women cricket team won Women's senior one day trophy 🏆 organised by BCCI.



Final match won against Jharkhand by 7 wickets held at Rajkot.



Congratulations 🎊🎊 pic.twitter.com/Ruz0VHIYA7 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 4, 2021

Winners! Railways yet again. By far the strongest team in the competition @Paytm #OneDay Senior Women’s tournament. Congrats to Jharkhand women too for getting to their first #Final #JHAvRLW. They look a promising unit. @BCCIWomen @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/xgPEbgm8Wx — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 4, 2021

Railways won the Womens ODI Cup for the 12th time in the history - Domination in Women's cricket in India lead by Mithali Raj. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 4, 2021

FINALS - SENIOR ONE DAY TROPHY



Railways beat Jharkhand by 7 Wickets to claim their 12th Title in Senior One Day Tournaments.



Many Congratulations to the Skipper @M_Raj03 and Team. #SeniorOneDayTrophy pic.twitter.com/NouM57MxsI — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) April 4, 2021