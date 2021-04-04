Indian athletes enjoyed a medal rush at the Dubai Para Badminton International 2021 on Sunday, including four gold medals.
On an action-packed finals day for the Indian contingent, world champion Pramod Bhagat defeated compatriot Kumar Nitesh 21-17, 21-18 in the final of the men’s singles SL3 (standing/lower limb impairment/minor) event to bag the the gold medal.
Bhagat later got together with Manoj Sarkar to beat compatriots Nitesh and Sukant Kadam 21-18, 21-16 in the final of the men’s doubles SL3 - SL4 event. Meanwhile, Kadam also won silver in the men’s singles SL4 event. He lost 15-21, 6-21 in the final against France’s Lucas Mazur.
Nagar Krishna too won a gold medal. He defeated Malaysia’s Didin Taresoh 21-17, 21-18 in the final of the men’s singles SH6 (standing/short stature) event.
In the women’s singles, India’s Manasi Joshi and Palak Kohli won a silver medal each. Joshi lost in the SL3 final to Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna 10-21, 17-21. While Kohli lost in the SU5 (standing/upper limb impairment) to Netherlands’ Megan Hollander 18-21, 18-21.
Prem Kumar Ale clinched a gold medal with his Russian partner Tatiana Gureeva in the mixed doubles WH1 (wheelchair/severe impairment) - WH2 (wheelchair/minor impairment) event. The duo defeated Switzerland’s Luca Olgiati and Karin Suter-Erath 21-11, 21-18 in the final.
Prem Kumar Ale also got together with compatriot Abu Hubaida to win the silver medal in the men’s doubles WH1 - WH2 event. The duo lost to France’s Thomas Jakobs and David Toupe 19-21, 21-23 in the final.
Here is the list of medal winners of the event.
Singles SL3: Pramod Bhagat (Gold), Kumar Nitesh (Silver), Manoj Sarkar (Bronze)
Singles SL3: Manasi Girishchandra Joshi (Silver) Charanjeet Kaur, Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar (Bronze)
Singles SH6: Nagar Krishna (Gold)
Singles SL4: Sukant Kadam (Silver)
Singles WH1: Prem Kumar Ale (Bronze)
Doubles WH1 - WH2: Prem Kumar & Ale Abu Hubaida (Silver)
Singles SU5: Palak Kohli (Silver)
Doubles SL3 - SL4: Pramod Bhagat & Manoj Sarkar (Gold), Sukant Kadam & Kumar Nitesh (Silver), Mohammad Arwaz Ansari & Deep Ranjan Bisoyee (Bronze)
Doubles SU5: Chirag Baretha & Rahul Kumar Verma (bronze)
Doubles SH6: Nagar Krishna & Raja Magotra (Gold)
Doubles SL3 - SU5: Palak Kohli & Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar (bronze), Manasi Girishchandra Joshi & Arati Janoba Patil (bronze)
Mixed doubles SL3-SU5: Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli (Bronze)
(Combined medals)
Mixed doubles WH1 - WH2: India’s Prem Kumar Ale & Russia’s Tatiana Gureeva (Gold), India’s Girishkumar Jayanthilal Sharma & Egypt’s Shaimaa Samy Ab D Ellatif (Bronze)
- Wheelchair Sport Classes – WH 1 and WH 2
- Standing Sport Classes – SL 3, SL 4 and SU 5
- Short Stature Sport Class – SS 6