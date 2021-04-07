The Senior Women’s ODI Trophy came to a close in Rajkot on Sunday with Railways bagging the title for a record-extending 12th time. No other team in the history of the tournament has won more than one title, and the dominance of India’s domestic stalwarts was only extended once Mithali Raj and Punam Raut returned from their international assignment against South Africa.

Already unbeaten in the group stages, Railways romped through the knockouts as well, defeating Odisha, Bengal and first-time finalists Jharkhand in the final.

Sneh Rana, who captained Railways when Mithali was on India duty, emerged as one of the top performers of the tournament across the board. She scored 160 runs at a superb strike rate of 123 while topping the chart for wicket-takers with her off-spin claiming 18 wickets. Fittingly, she hit the winning runs for her side.

The 27-year-old last played for India in February 2016 and perhaps a comeback into the international scheme of things is on the cards with the national side lacking middle order firepower.

Another allrounder to have caught the eye was Andhra’s Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, who impressed with a 5-wicket haul in the quarterfinal against Vidharbha. The 22-year-old finished with 15 wickets and 358 runs in the tournament, featuring in the top five for both batters and bowlers.

The breakthrough team of the tournament was, without a doubt, Mani Niharika-led Jharkhand. Wicketkeeper-bat Indrani Roy finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer (and one of the only two batters to score multiple centuries) and her ability to find the boundaries frequently is bound to catch the selectors’ eyes.

Roy’s abilities as a top order batter who can keep wickets is an area India really could use a boost, given the revolving door for that slot in recent times. Her opening partners Rashmi Guddia also impressed for Jharkhand as a fearless, young unit went all the way to the final.

Apart from Rana and Lakshmi’s all-round efforts, Vidarbha’s Nupur Kohale and Puducherry’s Amruta Saran featured in the top wicket-takers list, picking up 16 in the tournament.

Among India stars, Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma returned to domestic cricket in some style. The former finished the tournament with back-to-back half centuries to carry on her fine form from the South Africa series, while opening for Bengal, Deepti scored had a ninety-plus and a century to her name.

Having missed out on selection for India vs South Africa, Shikha Pandey did not have the best of returns, picking up five wickets for Goa in six matches. Ekta Bisht, however, still has plenty to offer, as she finished as the second top wicket-taker for champions Railways (13 in 7 matches).

Allrounder Pooja Vastrakar, who also missed out on India duty, finished the tournament with impressive returns for Madhya Pradesh scoring 222 runs at an average of 44.4 and a strike rate of 89.51, to go with her eight wickets in six matches.

Here is a look at the chart-toppers in various key metrics from the tournament:

Batting

Top 5 runscorers Player Team Runs Inns HS Avg SR 100 50-plus Indrani Roy Jharkhand 456 8 130* 76.00 86.52 2 3 CH Jhansi Lakshmi Andhra 358 7 100* 59.67 59.46 1 3 MD Thirushkamini Railways 353 5 114* 117.67 78.44 1 4 S Shubha Karnataka 346 6 85 86.50 72.38 0 4 Buley Ruchita Mizoram 332 7 84* 66.40 80.19 0 3 S Meghana Railways 329 6 104* 65.80 82.87 1 4 Rashmi Guddia Jharkhand 316 8 122* 45.14 81.02 1 2 Parna Paul Bengal 312 7 77 52.00 81.46 0 4 Bhawna Ohlan Haryana 303 5 101* 151.50 71.8 2 3 Rinki Rajak Sikkim 294 6 80* 73.50 57.64 0 3

Best strike rate (batters) Player Team Runs Inns HS Avg SR Sneh Rana Railways 160 5 57 40.00 123.07 Veda Krishnamurthy Karnataka 169 5 103 33.80 116.55 Rubia Syed J&K 261 6 102* 52.20 104.81 Anuja Patil Maharashtra 190 5 88* 47.50 97.43 L Rajkumari Manipur 184 6 62* 92.00 95.33 Min 150 runs

Best batting average Player Team Runs Mat HS Avg SR Bhawna Ohlan Haryana 303 5 101* 151.50 71.8 Bhakti Tamore Puducherry 261 6 96* 130.50 81.81 M D Thirushkamini Railways 353 5 114* 117.67 78.44 Deepti Sharma Bengal 207 2 113 103.50 71.37 Amanjot Kaur Uttarakhand 263 5 110* 87.67 61.88 Min 200 runs

Multiple centuries Player Team Runs Inns HS Avg SR 100 50-plus Indrani Roy Jharkhand 456 8 130* 76.00 86.52 2 3 Bhawna Ohlan Haryana 303 5 101* 151.50 71.8 2 3

Top five highest scores Player Team HS BF 4s 6s SR Against Venue Match Date D Ramya Hyderabad 132 159 16 1 83.01 Jharkhand Surat 18 March 2021 Indrani Roy Jharkhand 130* 132 11 1 98.48 Gujarat Surat 16 March 2021 Sheetal Rana Haryana 128* 158 16 0 81.01 Assam Rajkot 14 March 2021 Disha Kasat Vidarabha 126* 149 15 2 84.56 Karnataka Chennai 21 March 2021 Rashmi Gudia JSCA 122* 139 15 2 87.76 Andhra Rajkot 01 April 2021

Bowling

Top 10 wicket-takers Player Team Wkts Mat Inns BBI Avg SR 5w Sneh Rana Railways 18 8 8 6/32 12.66 23.83 1 Nupur Kohale Vidarbha 16 6 6 4/19 9.62 19.18 0 Amruta Saran Puducherry 16 6 6 5/11 11.43 20.56 1 CH Jhansi Lakshmi Andhra 15 7 7 5/26 14.26 21.86 1 Lalita Sharma Delhi 14 5 5 5/22 8.42 21.42 1 Niranjana Nagarajan TN 14 5 5 4/23 9.42 17.64 0 Kanika Ahuja Punjab 14 5 5 5/43 11.78 16.14 1 Priti Yadav MP 13 6 6 5/11 11.76 24.3 1 Ekta Bisht Railways 13 7 7 4/13 13.38 28.61 0 Madhusmita Behera Odisha 12 7 7 5/15 14.16 23.83 1

Best bowling strike rate Player Team Wkts Inns Best SR Kanika Ahuja Punjab 14 5 5/43 16.14 Niranjana Nagarajan TN 14 5 4/23 17.64 Nupur Kohale Vidarbha 16 6 4/19 19.18 Rameswari Naik Odisha 9 4 6/26 20.00 Amruta Saran Puducherry 16 6 5/11 20.56

Best bowling figures in an innings Player Team BBI Overs Against Venue Match Date Sayali Satghare Mumbai 7/5 8.4 Nagaland Indore 17 March 2021 Tanuja P Kanwer HP 6/10 10.0 Meghalaya Chennai 21 March 2021 Rameswari Naik Odisha 6/26 10.0 Gujarat Surat 20 March 2021 Sneh Rana Railways 6/32 10.0 Saurashtra Rajkot 18 March 2021 P Jayalakshmi Puducherry 5/9 9.4 Arunachal Pradesh Bangalore 16 March 2021

Multiple four-plus wicket hauls Player Team Inns Wkts BBI SR 4+ Sajana S Kerala 5 11 4/14 26.00 2 Nupur Kohale Vidarbha 6 16 4/19 19.18 2 Sneh Rana Railways 8 18 6/32 23.83 2 Kanika Ahuja Punjab 5 14 5/43 16.14 2

Statistics courtesy: BCCI.tv