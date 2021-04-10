AB de Villiers hit a classy 48 off 27 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of Indian Premier League 2021 in Chennai.
Chasing 160 at the Chepauk, RCB seemed to be on course for a win. But after wickets of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, they were put under intense pressure thanks to some disciplined bowling by Mumbai.
However, as he has done so often in the past, de Villiers found another gear to take his team over the line.
IPL 2021 MI vs RCB as it happened: AB de Villiers plays a blinder to help RCB defeat MI in thriller
Here are reactions to ABD’s masterclass: