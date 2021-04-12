It’s become an annual ritual in the Indian Premier League for those interested in nerdy statistics or curious patterns, whenever a Kolkata Knight Riders player nears a century.

On April 18, 2008 the phenomenon called the IPL came to life. And it was not just any steady start. It was a whirlwind. When Brendon McCullum smacked that unbeaten 158* for KKR in the first-ever IPL match, the league got a dream start.

On April 11, 2021, when Nitish Rana was dismissed for 80 in KKR’s first match of the 14th season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, one of the more jaw-dropping statistical wait continued. Not a single KKR batsman has scored a century in the league since McCullum did on the first night. Rana himself has come close thrice in the last couple of seasons, with three scores of 80-or more in his last innings. Dinesh Karthik’s 97* against Royals in 2019 remains the second-highest score by a KKR batsman.

Nitish Rana last six innings in IPL

0(1)

81(53)

0(1)

87(61)

0(1)

80(56)



Get him out the first ball or suffer.#SRHvKKR #IPL2021 #KKR — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 11, 2021

Top 5 scores by KKR batsmen Player Runs SR Opposition Ground Match Date McCullum 158* 216.43 v RCB Bengaluru 18 Apr 2008 DK 97* 194.00 v Royals Kolkata 25 Apr 2019 Pandey 94 188.00 v Kings XI Bengaluru 1 Jun 2014 Lynn 93* 226.82 v Guj Lions Rajkot 7 Apr 2017 Gambhir 93 182.35 v RCB Kolkata 28 Apr 2012 via ESPNCricinfo

Now, that got us thinking. KKR have not done half bad in the tournament over the years. They are the only team other than Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to have won multiple IPL titles. Is it a big deal that they have not had a centurion since their current head coach?

Make no mistake, hitting a century in a T20 match more often than that helps your side win. For instance, in the IPL, out of the 63 scored so far, 48 have been centuries in winning cause while only 15 have come in defeats. That’s a success rate just more than 76%.

But a closer look at the scorers of those centuries reveals an interesting pattern. Out of the 63 centuries, 36 have been scored by batsmen playing for Kings XI Punjab (13), Royal Challengers Bangalore (13), Delhi Daredevils / Capitals (10). Those are three teams that have not won the title even once.

Whereas Chennai Super Kings (8), Mumbai Indians (4), Kolkata Knight Riders (1) account for 13 centuries. But they also account for ten IPL titles between them. This is not to say scoring fewer centuries is helpful, and no direct correlation can be made, but it does suggest collective batting efforts mean more in a format like T20 rather than one batsman scoring big.

Team No of centuries in the IPL Kings XI Punjab 13 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 Delhi (Daredevils / Capitals) 10 Chennai Super Kings 8 Rajasthan Royals 7 Mumbai Indians 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 Rising Pune Supergiants 2 Deccan Chargers 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 As of 11 April 2021

Players with most centuries in IPL history PLAYER Inns HS 100 Chris Gayle 131 175* 6 Virat Kohli 185 113 5 David Warner 143 126 4 Shane Watson 141 117* 4 AB de Villiers 157 133* 3 As of 11 April 2021

As an extension, Mumbai Indians — the most successful side in IPL history — have not had a batsman score a century since 2014 (Lendl Simmons). In fact, none of the four MI centuries so far have come in seasons where the title was won by Rohit Sharma and Co.

Which takes us to the next data set. Of the total of 63 centuries that have been scored in the tournament, only four of those came in a team’s title-winning season. The eventual champions did not have a single century-maker during the course of a title-winning campaign in 11 out of the 13 editions till date.

Centuries for champions in an IPL season Season Champions Centuries scored during season 2008 Rajasthan Royals 0 2009 Deccan Chargers 0 2010 Chennai Super Kings 1 (M Vijay) 2011 Chennai Super Kings 0 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 2013 Mumbai Indians 0 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 2015 Mumbai Indians 0 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 2017 Mumbai Indians 0 2018 Chennai Super Kings 3 (Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu) 2019 Mumbai Indians 0 2020 Mumbai Indians 0 As of 11 April 2021

This offers no conclusive proof as a statistic, but in a roundabout way, it lends to credence one of the cliches we hear in cricket: individual brilliance can win you matches, to win tournaments takes a lot more.