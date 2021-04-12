IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS live blog: Sanju Samson opts to bowl, plenty of debutants on both sides
Updates from match No 4 of IPL 2021.
7.15 pm: On more than one occasion Rahul has spoken about wanting pace in his side since last season. Well, he has certainly packed his XI with pace tonight. But it looks like Jhye Richardson will be batting at No 7. Does that mean Rahul to drop anchor again? One thought this is where Fabian Allen could be useful. Punjab continue to perplex.
Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh
Overseas players for RR: Chris Morris, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Mustafizur Rahman
Overseas players for PBKS: Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson
TOSS: Sanju Samson wins the toss and Royals will be bowling first.
When the teams met in Sharjah last year:
Pre-match
HEAD TO HEAD: Played 21, Royals: 12, Punjab: 9 (1 Super Over win)
Here’s some pre-match reading to warm you up as we wait for the toss.
06.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of match No 4 Indian Premier League 2021 season. It is an exciting match on the cards tonight with two teams going stacked with big hitters going up against each other at the Wankhede Stadium. Runs, runs, and more runs in store tonight. All eyes will be on the two captains, Sanju Samson starts his journey as Rajasthan Royals leader and on the other side, KL Rahul has plenty riding on this season of IPL while Punjab Kings (in case you missed the name change) seek their elusive first title.