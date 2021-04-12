Deepak Hooda struck a spectacular 28-ball 64 to help Punjab Kings reach a massive score of 221/6 after being put in to bat first by the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for a IPL 2021 match.

The right-hander was pushed up the order, ahead of the more accomplished Nicolas Pooran, and he made the most of his opportunity.

He got to fifty off just 20 balls and matched PBKS skipper KL Rahul stroke for stroke in their 105-run stand which put his side on the course for a big total.

The knock got the social media buzzing. Given Hooda was suspended by Baroda after getting into a spat with Krunal Pandya earlier this year and didn’t play a match this season, there was a redemption narrative as well. In fact, his last competitive game was in IPL 2020 in November last year.

“I was just reacting to the ball and showing aggressive intent in my batting,” said Hooda in the mid-innings break. “I got this role at No. 4 and I am happy to get this role, as I bat at this position in domestic cricket. There was no dew, the ball is holding up on the wicket for a bit.”

Here are some reactions to his innings:

Fastest 50 at Wankhede Stadium



16 Balls - Suresh Raina 🦁🔥

17 Balls - Kieron Pollard

18 Balls - Rishabh Pant

19 Balls - Harbhajan Singh

20 Balls Kieron Pollard

20 Balls - Deepak Hooda*#WhistlePodu | #Yellove | #IPL2021 — CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) April 12, 2021

Fastest 50s by uncapped Indian players (IPL)



17 balls Ishan Kishan v KKR 2018

20 balls Deepak Hooda v RR 2021 *

22 balls Deepak Hooda v DD 2015

22 balls Krunal Pandya v DD 2016#RRvPBKS #IPL2021 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 12, 2021

Deepak Hooda reaches his 50 having hit six sixes - only one Punjab Kings* half-century has ever included more sixes in the first 50 runs: Adam Gilchrist hitting 7, in the 2011 IPL.



*Including Kings XI Punjab.#IPL2021 #RRvPBKS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 12, 2021

If you want to learn to never back down then read the story of Deepak Hooda’s past few months and watch him bat tonight. Well played buddy! #Fighter #mentallystrong — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 12, 2021

#DeepakHooda is known as Hurricane Hooda in domestic cricket. But, this is the real Hurricane innings of his IPL life.#RRvPBKS #PBKSvsRR — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 12, 2021

Rajasthan royal bowlers who came prepared for Gayle today but had to face Deepak Hooda



Bowlers : pic.twitter.com/wx47ekiCZp — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 12, 2021

Hooda, Very good da but next match ku no da 😅💪#RRvPBKS#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 12, 2021

Baroda cricket fiasco must've lit a fire in Hooda's belly. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 12, 2021

Waiting for Krunal vs Hooda in this tournament. #RRvsPBKS — Manya (@CSKian716) April 12, 2021

All right Hooda calm down 😂 50 runs from 20 balls. He’s on fire! 🔥 #RRvPBKS #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 12, 2021

Couple of months back Hooda was in the limelight after getting suspended by Baroda Cricket Association. Tonight the spotlight’s on him for all the right reasons — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 12, 2021

Imagine Deepak Hooda going berserk with the bat against Krunal Pandya. I’ll be here for it. #IPL2021 — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) April 12, 2021

Deepak Hooda goes for a fantastic knock, 64 in just 28 balls with ruthless hitting throughout. Whatever he must be gone through in last few months, he made a statement out of it tonight. pic.twitter.com/e44CHNAd9O — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2021

Well played, Deepak Hooda - it was a exhibition of six hitting - 64 runs from just 28 balls including 4 fours and 6 sixes - 52 runs through boundaries - he had lots of tough times in last few months with ban from the association. pic.twitter.com/VZlphWWYKz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2021

This is how Deepak Hooda saw Rajasthan Royals Today pic.twitter.com/ByJbdOmpyo — 21 (@Vishwanathx17) April 12, 2021

Krunal Pandya watching Hooda's inning:- pic.twitter.com/3enu3U9WRs — 々TANGENT々 TeamVadaPaav ✨ (@pra_tea_k) April 12, 2021

Deepak Hooda IPL career



30(15) v KXIP 2015

54(25) v DD 2015

47 innings with a highest score of 34

62(30)* v CSK 2020

64(28) v RR 2021#RRvsPBKS #IPL2021 #PBKS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 12, 2021

At least now we have something to wait for Punjab vs MI. Krunal vs Hooda bigger battle than Kohli vs Bumrah. Agree or agree. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 12, 2021

Deepak Hooda:



April 12, 2015 - A 22-ball fifty for Rajasthan Royals



April 12, 2021 - A 20-ball fifty vs Rajasthan Royals#IPL2021 #RRvPBKS — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) April 12, 2021