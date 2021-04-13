India’s tour of England, which includes a one-off Test match, was confirmed on Tuesday as the England and Wales Cricket Board announced their summer schedule for women’s cricket.

India will play a multi-format series across June and July, which will kickstart England’s home season, which also includes a series against New Zealand. Apart from the Test at Bristol – India’s first in seven years – there will be three One-day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals.

The two international series will sit either side of The Hundred, England’s new 100-ball tournament.

Last month, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah had confirmed that India will return to the Test arena for the first time since 2014.

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re really looking forward to a busy summer in what is a huge year for our England Women’s team, and we’re very excited about hosting India and New Zealand.”

India schedule:

June 16-19 - Test match - Bristol County Ground

June 27 - 1st ODI - Bristol County Ground

June 30 - 2nd ODI - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

July 3 - 3rd ODI - New Road, Worcester

July 9 - 1st T20I - The County Ground, Northampton

July 11 - 2nd T20I - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

July 15 - 3rd T20I - The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford