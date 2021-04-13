IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians live blog: Chakaravarthy strikes early, QdK gone
Updates from match No 5 in the Indian Premier League.
Live updates
MI 37/1 after 5 overs (Rohit 16, Suryakumar 17): Chakaravarthy concedes a four off the last ball of the over. Rohit brings the sweep out and picks the gap in the field.
MI 28/1 after 4 overs (Rohit 10, Suryakumar 15): Fine over by Shakib al-Hasan, who was just brought into the attack. Just 4 runs off it.
MI 24/1 after 3 overs (Rohit 8, Suryakumar 13): Sky starts off with a sweep for four off Bhajji and then follows it up with two more boundaries in the over. One on the leg-side and the other on the off-side. Brilliant batting.
MI 10/1 after 2 overs (Rohit 8): WICKET! Varun Chakaravarthy from the other end. Morgan not wanting to give QdK or Rohit any pace to work with and it worked. QdK gets a top edge and Rahul Tripathi takes a fine catch in the deep. de Kock c Tripathi b Chakravarthy 2(6)
MI 3/0 after 1 over (Rohit 1, de Kock 2): Harbhajan starts things off for KKR with a tidy three-run over.
19.28 pm: Players are taking the field. Almost time for the game to begin.
19.19 pm: The head-to-head record everyone is talking about.
Matches played : 27
MI won : 21
KKR won : 6
19.05 pm: Playing XIs
No changes for KKR.
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, N Rana, R Tripathi, E Morgan, D Karthik, S Al Hasan, A Russell, P Cummins, H Singh, V Chakaravarthy, P Krishna
One change for MI. Chris Lynn misses out, Quinton de Kock is back for MI.
Mumbai Indians XI: Q de Kock, R Sharma, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, M Jansen, R Chahar, J Bumrah, T Boult
Toss
Eoin Morgan wins the toss and KKR are going to have a bowl first. Batting seems to get easier later.
Pre-match
Mumbai’s previous match: AB de Villiers plays a blinder to help RCB defeat MI in thriller
Kolkata’s previous match: Clinical KKR prevail as Sunrisers fall short
KKR vs MI preview: Morgan’s team hope to get it right against Rohit’s slow starters
06.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 5 of Indian Premier League 2021. In what is a lop-sided rivalry in the history of the tournament, Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders will believe that they can tilt the equation a tiny bit on their favour tonight in Chennai. Defending champions Mumbai Indians, as has become customary now, lost the first match of the tournament. Rohit Sharma and Co will have their task cut out against KKR. What’s in store tonight at Chepauk?