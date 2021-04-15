The 2020-’21 season of the Indian Super League, which was played entirely in Goa, saw a total of nearly 300 goals scored across the 115 matches played.
The campaign involved eleven teams with SC East Bengal joining the top tier league after submitting a successful bid to do so, thus making it the biggest ISL season ever with 115 matches being played in total.
Mumbai City FC, who clinched the trophy after topping the table as well as winning the final, also finished as the leading scorers.
ISL 2020-’21 in numbers: Goals dry up, FC Goa set new record as Indian forwards continue to misfire
Number of goals score in ISL 2020-'21
|Rank
|Team
|Matches played
|Goals scored
|1
|Mumbai City FC
|23
|39
|2
|FC Goa
|22
|33
|2
|NorthEast United FC
|22
|33
|4
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|23
|32
|5
|Hyderabad FC
|20
|27
|6
|Bengaluru FC
|20
|26
|7
|Odisha FC
|20
|25
|8
|Kerala Blasters FC
|20
|23
|9
|SC East Bengal
|20
|22
|10
|Jamshedpur FC
|20
|21
|11
|Chennaiyin FC
|20
|17