Indian wrestler Sarita Mor launched a stunning fightback to defend her gold medal (59kg) at the Asian Championships, defeating Mongolia’s Shoovdor Baatarjav 10-7 in the title clash in Almaty, Kazhakstan.

The Indian was trailing 1-7 with less than two minutes left in the final but launched a stunning fightback against her Mongolian opponent in the 59kg category. Baatarjav, a two-time World Championship bronze medallist, had the upper hand after a review by the Indian camp went horribly wrong. The decision to contest the decision made it a four-point move for the Mongolian while Sarita lost an extra point for a wrong challenge.

But, when the bout restarted, she immediately made her moves to put Baatarjav under pressure with four points. Still, Sarita had a deficit to overcome with less than 20 seconds to go when she produced a brilliant a 4-point move herself. That move was contested by the Mongolian camp, and the wrong challenge added a point to Sarita who won 10-7.

And thus, a day before her 26th birthday, the Indian produced a memorable performance to clinch her second consecutive gold at the continental event. Sarita had also won gold in the 2020 championship in New Delhi.

The 59kg, it is worth noting, is not an Olympic event category.

In what was India’s first medal at the event so far, Seema Bisla (50kg) clinched bronze medal with a 10-0 win against Yung Hsun Lin after losing in the semi-final earler in the day. Pooja (76kg) made it a good day for India, wrapping the day up with a bronze medal in her weight class too.

A superb performance from @saritamor3 who wins 🥇 in Women’s 59 Kg at the Asian Championships for her 2nd straight gold at this championship. #SeemaBisla won the 🥉 in women’s 50 Kg.#Wrestling #IndianSports pic.twitter.com/cu4r0Xir6l — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 15, 2021

#WrestleAlmaty 59kg WW medal matches results:



🥇SARITA 🇮🇳 df Shoovdor BAATARJAV 🇲🇳, 10-7

🥉Nuraida ANARKULOVA 🇰🇬 df Dilfuza AIMBETOVA 🇺🇿, 7-0 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) April 15, 2021

#WrestleAlmaty 50kg WW medal matches results:



🥇Valentina ISLAMOVA BRIK 🇰🇿 df Jasmina IMMAEVA 🇺🇿, 10-0

🥉SEEMA (IND) df Yung Hsun LIN (TPE), 10-0 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) April 15, 2021

#WrestleAlmaty 76kg WW medal matches results:



🥇Elmira SYZDYKOVA 🇰🇿 df Aiperi MEDET KYZY 🇰🇬, via fall

🥉POOJA 🇮🇳 df Seoyeon JEONG 🇰🇷, 5-2 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) April 15, 2021

Earlier, against her eventual final opponent, Mor suffered an opening-round defeat (group stage) but recovered brilliantly to storm into the 59kg final

Sarita, who won gold in the 2020 championship in New Delhi, lost her opening bout to Mongolia’s Shoovdor Baatarjav by 4-5 margin but came back strongly in the next round against Kazakhstan’s Diana Kayumova, winning by technical superiority in the first period.

The lanky Kazkah had good reach but Sarita was agile and aggressive. After earning a passivity point, Sarita unleashed a flurry of moves, starting with a take-down and followed that up with a gut-wrench and a couple of expose moves.

Against Kyrgyzstan’s Nuraida Anarkulova in the semi-final, Sarita was again aggressive from the beginning and finished the bout in a jiffy with quick expose moves after getting hold of her opponent.