The Board of Control for Cricket in India office bearers – Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah and Jayesh George are set to stay in their respective roles for at least two more weeks after the Supreme Court adjourned the case pertaining to the BCCI, according to reports by Outlook and The Times of India.

The trio whose tenure ended in mid-2020 as per the BCCI constitution have remained in the post as the Supreme Court hasn’t been able to hear the matter.

According to an Outlook report, the amicus curiae still had to file some reports relating to the petitions and he is expected to do the needful by the weekend.

The new BCCI constitution that was put in place on the recommendations of the Lodha committee, the office-bearers have to go into a minimum three-year cooling-off period after spending six years as part of BCCI or its affiliated associations.

The BCCI though has sought an amendment to that rule that would see Ganguly, Shah and George stay on.

“If the Supreme Court wants me to go, I will go. It will impact Jay Shah too,” Ganguly had told Outlook before.

The BCCI apex council is scheduled to meet on April 16 to discuss a slew of matters ranging from illegal T20 cricket tournaments (Bihar recently hosted one) to World T20 in India later this year.