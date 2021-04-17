TENNIS Watch: Rublev ends Nadal’s bid for 12th Monte Carlo Masters title in three-set tussle Rafael Nadal called his serve "a disaster” after his bid for a 12th Monte Carlo Masters was shattered by Andrey Rublev, who swept to a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win. Scroll Staff An hour ago VALERY HACHE / AFP Play Read – Monte Carlo Masters: Andrey Rublev outlasts 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in three-set battle Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andrey Rublev Rafael Nadal Monte Carlo Masters tennis Read Comments