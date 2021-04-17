IPL 2021, MI vs SRH live blog: Can Warner’s team find their first win of the season?
Live updates from the ninth match of IPL 2021.
Live updates
19.01 pm: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai Indians are going to bat first.
18.52 pm: Adam Milne is all set to make his MI debut today.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai India. The David Warner-led SRH will look to bounce back from consecutive defeats and get their first points of the season when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in Chennai today.
Batting will be a concern for Hyderabad going into their third match of the season after their inability to chase down 149 in their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. But chasing has proved to be tricky in Chennai and sides winning the toss might just look to bat first and then defend the target.