la liga Watch: Lionel Messi scores a wonder goal in Barcelona’s Copa Del Rey final win against Athletic Messi scored twice on the night and his first goal was one for the ages as Barcelona lifted the Copa Del Rey. Scroll Staff 14 minutes ago AFP A stunning goal by Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final. LIONEL MESSI! 🔥🎥 ESPN FCpic.twitter.com/3tcpxwQtPR— The Field (@thefield_in) April 17, 2021 This angle of Lionel Messi's goal 😱 pic.twitter.com/SFVfTAMKk3— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 17, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lionel Messi Copa Del Rey Barcelona Football Wonder goal Read Comments