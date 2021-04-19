Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan on Monday announced plans for a breakaway European Super League, which were strongly condemned by Uefa and the three countries’ football authorities.

The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to create a “new midweek competition” but would continue to “compete in their respective national leagues”.

It said it hoped the inaugural edition would start “as soon as practicable”.

The announcement triggered a host of reactions, mostly against the development. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

This lot think they can sweep up £300m more each season than the other teams and then wander back on a Saturday and play with that advantage in the PL . Deduct points , fine heavily and embargo transfers. I hope they haven’t bought some of the other 14 clubs. #stopthesuperleague — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 19, 2021

What an embarrassment we’ve become @LFC think of all the people who have come before us at this club who would be equally embarrassed as well. #SuperLeague https://t.co/zLxhNyeaXB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 18, 2021

Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action.



They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country. (1/2) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 18, 2021

Dear AC Milan, Arsenal , Atlético, Chelsea, Barcelona, Internazionale, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham fans,



If you need a new club to support, we're always here for you.



Kind regards,

FC Spartak Moscow. — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) April 18, 2021

"This is, for me, a war on football."



"It's a disgrace, it's embarrassing, and it goes against everything that football is about."



Some strong feelings about the European Super League from our panel.



🗣 @rioferdy5, @RobbieSavage8 , @FrannyBenali pic.twitter.com/M2juOCmNNz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 18, 2021

There's heaps absolutely wrong and disgusting about the Super League.



But imagine promising "a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities" while *THIS* is the best you could do with your branding 🙃 pic.twitter.com/Gl4kweD2oZ — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) April 18, 2021

This #ESL is shameless, ensuring these greedy Founding Clubs never miss out. This is a sham of a sporting competition and should be resisted by all who care about football. Fans will fight this. Players must fight this. Sponsors should be embarrassed to be associated with this. pic.twitter.com/WrL85BtfED — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 18, 2021

I don’t like the Super League idea but have thought it was inevitable for a while. It’s the logical next step in football’s embrace of unregulated capitalism.



I also suspect there will be far more support for and interest in it than I’m seeing on my timeline atm — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) April 18, 2021

Super League? Super letdown more like. Prospect sickens me. Always has. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) April 18, 2021

Super League burns because after one of the hardest seasons ever, when we were all told it was about community and entertaining those who needed an outlet, a bunch of boring suited men have turned around and gone "No it's about money." — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) April 19, 2021

I hate that I am ever about to tweet about The Super League, but the vague promise of a women’s league with zero details being tossed into the release is just absolutely what I expected out of them. Tiresome. — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) April 18, 2021

If you're anti-European Super League and looking at Fifa as some savior, remember the same organization that would ban all Super League participants from playing in the World Cup has been rather quiet about dead migrant laborers in the country hosting the 2022 World Cup. — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) April 19, 2021

UEFA have no moral high ground.

FIFA have no moral high ground.

The Premier League have no moral high ground.

Sky have no moral high ground.



Fans do. And we’re all screaming a resounding “FUCK THIS!”. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) April 18, 2021

Give the UCL to PSG

FA Cup to Leicester — Saagar (@SaagarGujju) April 19, 2021

Cute of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to join the Super League as one of "Europe's leading football clubs". Neither are even the leading London club in the English Premier League right now. — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) April 19, 2021

#europeansuperleague

12 clubs forming the European Super League to Uefa: pic.twitter.com/pbefSWRT7d — Nikhil Aradhe (@Arsenalbell97) April 19, 2021