IPL 2021, CKS vs RR live blog: Mustafizur, Morris strike early blows for RR
All the live updates from the 12th game of IPL 2021
Live updates
CSK 59/2 after 7 overs: Moeen Ali comes to the party. First, an edge flew to the boundary and then he smacked one beyond the boundary. Picked the slower ball there. 13 runs off the over – a good one for CSK.
End of the Powerplay and CSK have got to 46/2, thanks largely to that one big over against Unadkat.
CSK 45/2 after 5.4 overs: WICKET! Du Plessis (33 off 17) goes for a big shot, comes down the pitch and only finds Parag in the deep. Chris Morris gets the wicket.
CSK 44/1 after 5 overs: Back-to-back four over the short fine leg for du Plessis. Played the scoop shot to get the runs. It forced a change of field. And then, he went aggressively down the ground to get a six and then followed it up with another lofted shot down the ground for a four. Really good batting this. CSK needed this over. 19 runs off the over!
CSK 25/1 after 3.5 overs: WICKET! Gaikwad finds the fielder, Mustafizur gets the wicket thanks to a slower ball. Didn’t get the timing right and it flew straight to Shivam Dube.
CSK 22/0 after 3 overs: One four for Gaikwad in the Unadkat over which yielded 8 runs for CSK. Steady stuff.
CSK 14/0 after 2 overs: Du Plessis smashes a six off the last ball from Sakaria to make it a decent over for CSK. He stepped down the track and surprised the pacer.
CSK 5/0 after 1 over: Gaikwad was dropped off the first ball from Unadkat by Tewatia, in the slips. The fielder got one hand onto it but couldn’t hold onto it. Lucky save. Good over by Unadkat to start things off.
Players taking the field. We are minutes away from the start.
CSK squad: No changes for CSK too.
CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
RR squad: No changes to the RR line-up today. They bat deep and Sanju likes it that way.
RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Toss: RR have won the toss and Sanju Samson chooses to bowl first.
Head-to-head results
|Matches
|Chennai wins
|Rajasthan wins
|23
|14
|9
18.51 pm: Last season, RR beat CSK in both matches and that is something Dhoni will dearly like to change this year.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage for Match 12 of the season. Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals would look to build on their first wins and gain momentum when they clash in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai today.
The two sides bounced back after losing their opening fixtures with wins, albeit in contrasting styles.
While the MS Dhoni-led CSK had it easy against Punjab Kings, the Royals scraped through against Delhi Capitals in the final over. Both teams would be eyeing a second win to give their campaign a boost.