Field Watch Watch: 'Put this dog on the Olympic team' – a sensational sprint by a canine athlete in Utah According to BBC, Holly the dog flew past the frontrunners during a high school relay event in Utah and caught the attention of internet users. Scroll Staff An hour ago FloTrack / Twitter screengrab Put this dog on the Olympic team! pic.twitter.com/tnhUQBAtgi— FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 19, 2021 What a race finish! 🐕🦺🏃♀️Holly the dog escaped her owners to fly past the frontrunners during this high school relay event in Utah. She clocked 10.5 seconds for the final 100m - only one second behind Usain Bolt's record! https://t.co/6TmuF1wX5q pic.twitter.com/BqqqCXJ2F5— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 22, 2021