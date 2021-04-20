IPL 2021, DC vs MI live blog: Rohit Sharma opts to bat in Chennai, Delhi bring in Mishra and Hetmyer
Updates from match No 13 in the Indian Premier League.
Live updates
Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Team news: Delhi Capitals specialist Jayant Yadav comes in for MI as Adam Milne sits out. Only three overseas players. Delhi themselves make two changes with Hetmyer and Mishra coming in for Woakes and Meriwala.
TOSS: Rohit Sharma calls right and Mumbai Indians will be batting first.
Delhi vs Mumbai in IPL
|Matches
|MI wins
|DC wins
|28
|16
|12
06.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of match No 13 in the Indian Premier League. It is the rematch of IPL 2020 final. It is Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai Indians. It is Rishabh Pant and Co vs Rohit Sharma and Co. It is potentially a blockbuster, if these two teams get going close to their best.
The teams four times in IPL 2020 and on each occasion, MI came out on top.
Today, as they clash in Chennai, DC will hope to get their act together against a MI batting line-up that hasn’t quite fired yet. While Mumbai have the advantage of having been in Chennai for a while, Delhi will have to quickly adjust.