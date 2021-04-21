IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK live: Morgan elects to bowl first,
Follow live coverage of match No 15 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Live updates
After 5 overs, CSK are 44/0: High class cricket in that over from Prasidh Krishna. The right-arm pacer beats Ruturaj Gaikwad’s outside edge with a beauty. But the right-hander drives the next ball stylishly for four past cover. This is now the highest opening stand for Chennai this season.
After 4 overs, CSK are 37/0: Du Plessis is continuing his fine form! The right-hander plays another late cut for four before thumping one over long-off for six. Twelve runs come from that Varun over.
After 3 overs, CSK are 25/0: Sunil Narine is brought into the attack and Faf du Plessis plays a delicate late cut for four. The West Indies spinner ends the over with a beauty to beat the South African opener.
After 2 overs, CSK are 19/0: Expensive first over from Pat Cummins! Faf du Plessis punches the first ball off the back foot for four. Ruturaj Gaikwad then hits a glorious drive on the rise past cover for four, before finishing the over with a pull for six.
After 1 over, CSK are 4/0: Tight over from Varun to begin with. The pitch has a green tinge so not much turn on offer yet.
7.00 pm: We’re ready for play at the Wankhede! Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are opening the batting for CSK. Varun Chakravarthy has the new ball in hand for KKR. Here we go!
7.03 pm: KKR have two changes – Harbhajan Singh and Shakib Al Hasan make way for Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sunil Narine. CSK have one change – Dwayne Bravo has been rested and Lungi Ngidi takes his place.
7.00 pm: TOSS – Eoin Morgan has won the toss and KKR will BOWL first!
Match preview: MS Dhoni and Co aim to keep winning run going in Mumbai
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 15 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.