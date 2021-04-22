Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player to score 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

RCB maintained their unbeaten run in IPL 2021 and defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in what was their fourth win of the season.

As it happened: IPL 2021 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Chasing 178 for victory, RCB had their biggest ever opening partnership with Kohli (72* off 47) and Devdutt Padikkal (101* off 52) proving too strong for the RR bowling attack.

Kohli, of course, has been the leading all-time run-scorer of the IPL for a while now and was the perfect foil to Padikkal’s aggression on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the all-time leading run-scorers in the IPL:

POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 ViratKohli 196 188 31 6020 113 38.34 4,606 130.69 5 40 518 204
2  Suresh Raina 197 192 28 5448 100* 33.21 3,974 137.09 1 39 498 199
3  Shikhar Dhawan 180 179 24 5428 106* 35.01 4,252 127.65 2 43 620 113
4  David Warner 146 146 19 5384 126 42.39 3,824 140.79 4 49 522 199
5  Rohit Sharma 204 199 28 5368 109* 31.39 4,106 130.73 1 39 467 220
6  AB de Villiers 173 159 37 4974 133* 40.77 3,258 152.67 3 39 403 240
7  Chris Gayle 136 135 15 4848 175* 40.40 3,243 149.49 6 31 392 352
8  MS Dhoni 208 185 69 4667 84* 40.23 3,414 136.70 0 23 317 217
9  Robin Uthappa 189 182 17 4607 87 27.92 3,544 129.99 0 24 454 163
10  Gautam Gambhir 154 152 17 4217 93 31.23 3,404 123.88 0 36 491 59
