Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player to score 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

RCB maintained their unbeaten run in IPL 2021 and defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in what was their fourth win of the season.

Chasing 178 for victory, RCB had their biggest ever opening partnership with Kohli (72* off 47) and Devdutt Padikkal (101* off 52) proving too strong for the RR bowling attack.

Kohli, of course, has been the leading all-time run-scorer of the IPL for a while now and was the perfect foil to Padikkal’s aggression on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the all-time leading run-scorers in the IPL: