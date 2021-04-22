Devdutt Padikkal hit his first century in the Indian Premier League as Royal Challengers Bangalore thumped Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
As it happened: IPL 2021 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
Padikkal hit 11 fours and six sixes in his knock of 101* off 52 and added an unbeaten 181-run stand with Virat Kohli (72 off 47) for the first wicket.
The 20-year-old left-hander from Karnataka had impressed one and all during IPL 2020 too and on Thursday, he put on an exhibition of classy strokeplay against Rajasthan to signal his arrival for the 2021 season. He has been in stellar form in domestic circuit for Karnataka as well.
Virat Kohli becomes first player to hit 6,000 runs in Indian Premier League
Here are reactions to Padikkal’s knock: