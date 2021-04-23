Double Gameweek 32 failed to live up to the expectations despite popular captains Harry Kane and Son Heung-min delivering on returns. An average score of 47 was as average as it got as Jonny Evans, who was owned by less than 2% of FPL managers, top scored with 15 points.

The two other players who scored 15 points – Mason Greenwood and Gylfi Sigurdson – had less than 5% ownership.

GW33 is expected to be even tougher for FPL managers as Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will not be involved thanks to their Carabao Cup final commitment. Southampton and Fulham thus will also blank in GW33.

Just eight games will be played in GW33 but the bigger problem for FPL managers would be coping without the heavily-owned City and Spurs assets. However, with another potential double gameweek on the horizon in GW35, FPL managers can use the opportunity to build a squad for that.

Fixture Difficulty

Man City, Spurs, Southampton and Fulham blank in GW33 so their assets should be avoided. The two sides are also not going to have a double gameweek in the remaining matches, so the players from these two teams can be shipped out for assets from other sides. However, it’s important to note that Tottenham have decent fixtures after their blank in GW33 and Kane especially can be crucial given his high ownership.

As per fixture expert Ben Crelin, the teams that could have a double gameweek in GW35 are Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton, Southampton, Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United.

However, Chelsea and Leicester will blank in GW36 due to their participation in the FA Cup final and it will mean Arsenal and Manchester United will also blank in process in GW36. So FPL managers must keep this in mind before planning the transfers. The double and blank gameweeks, however, are yet to be confirmed.

I'm about 70% sure that this will be the schedule.



If you want to bring in a player in GW33 who will definitely have a Double GW soon then your options are limited: Villa, Everton, Palace and Saints https://t.co/G0R0FCDr6f — Ben Crellin (@BenCrellin) April 21, 2021

Ficture Difficulty Ratings Team *Combined Difficulty rating for GW 33-35 GW33 opponent GW34 opponent GW35 opponent* Arsenal 8 (4, 2, 2) EVE(H) NEW(A) WBA(H) Aston Villa 9 (2, 3, 4) WBA(H) EVE(A) MUN(H) Brighton 8 (2, 3, 3) SHU(A) LEE(H) WOL(A) Burnley 9 (3, 4, 2) WOL(A) WHU(H) FUL(A) Chelsea 11 (4, 2, 5) WHU(A) FUL(H) MCI(A) Crystal Palace 10 (4, 4, 2) LEI(A) MCI(H) SHU(A) Everton 10 (4, 2, 4) ARS(A) AVL(H) WHU(A) Fulham 9 (NA, 4, 2) NA CHE(A) BUR(H) Leeds 10 (4, 3, 3) MUN(H) BHA(A) TOT(H) Leicester 6 (2, 2, 2) CRY(H) SOU(A) NEW(H) Liverpool 8 (2, 4, 2) NEW(H) MUN(A) SOU(H) Man City 10 (NA, 3, 4) NA CRY(A) CHE(H) Man Utd 10 (3, 4, 3) LEE(A) LIV(H) AVL(A) Newcastle 10 (3, 3, 4) LIV(A) ARS(H) LEI(A) Sheffield Utd 9 (3, 4, 2) BHA(H) TOT(A) CRY(H) Southampton 10 (NA, 4, 3) NA LEI(H) LIV(A) Spurs 8 (NA, 2, 3) NA SHU(H) LEE(A) West Brom 9 (3, 2, 4) AVL(A) WOL(H) ARS(A) West Ham 10 (4, 2, 4) CHE(H) BUR(A) EVE(H) Wolves 7 (2, 2, 3) BUR(H) WBA(A) BHA(H) as per official FPL website; * - subject to change

The big ins and outs

Form is a telling factor in FPL managers’ most purchased players this week. With Kelechi Iheanacho, Trent Alexander Arnold, Jamie Vardy, Mohamed Salah and Mason Greenwood being the top transferred in players, last week’s hauls have counted big in FPL managers’ considerations.

Most transferred (in) players ahead of GW33 Position Player Club FWD Iheanacho LEI DEF Alexander-Arnold LIV FWD Vardy LEI MID Salah LIV MID Greenwood MUN As per FPL website. Updated till Friday afternoon

Spurs and Man City assets are on the way out as FPL managers prepare for a blank GW33 and possibly the double GW in 35. With an injury cloud over Kane, it comes as no surprise that his ownership has taken a hit this week.

Most transferred (out) players ahead of GW33 Position Player Club FWD Kane TOT DEF Stones MCI MID Son TOT MID Gündogan MCI DEF Cresswell WHU As per FPL website. Updated till Friday afternoon

Top picks for Gameweek 33

Whether you bring them in through transfers or (luckily enough) have them in your squad already, these are the five hottest selections for GW 33:

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City): The Foxes forward was on the scoresheet again in GW32 meaning he has returned in five out of his last six appearances. With Leicester having the most favourable fixtures in the next few weeks, getting Iheanacho in your team is a no-brainer. He is also second in the league for xG (Expected Goals) over the last three GWs.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): The Reds full-back is in fine form and has scored 40 points in the last four GWs. Jurgen Klopp’s men face Newcastle United at home who are pretty much safe after recent wins. But with Liverpool badly needing all three points, expect the Reds to go all out against the Magpies at home. Apart from a clean sheet, TAA is always a shout for an attacking return.

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United): The Manchester United midfielder has been on fire since Anthony Martial’s injury and is fourth for xG in the last three weeks. With four goals and an assist in his last three outings, Greenwood is the man to pick especially with United playing Leeds, a team that they thumped six goals past in the reverse fixture. With a fairly low ownership, he also has got a differential potential.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa): The Villa man is back in form after a lean spell and faces a West Brom side that is pretty much doomed after their 3-0 loss to Leicester. Watkins has returned in each of his last three matches and with Villa improving over the last few GWs, expect Watkins to be among the points again.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): With Kane injured, Salah would be determined to steal the march in the race for the golden boot. He is due a big haul especially at Anfield and the Newcastle visit might be a good time for him to hit tis stride. The Egyptian returned even during a poor spell for the Reds and with Klopp’s men slowly finding form, Salah could be about to explode.

Top differential picks for GW33:

Edinson Cavani (Manchester United): The veteran forward has also found form in Martial’s absence and has scored 17 points in his last two GWs. United are looking the force again after Paul Pogba’s return and Cavani is certain to be the man to benefit the most. With ownership of just 4.1%, he could be a real difference-maker for your team this week.

Adama Traore (Wolves): Remember him? Traore was an FPL favourite last season just like a lot of Wolves assets but has fallen out of favour after inconsistent performances. But Nuno Espirito Santo’s men appear to be hitting some form and Traore has been at the heart of it. With returns in each of his last three games, it might be a good option to take a punt on the Wolves winger who is owned by just 5.9% of FPL managers.

Danny Welbeck (Brighton): Brighton have been one of the form teams in the Premier League. Welbeck has led from the front in attack and was terribly unlucky not to have scored against Chelsea in midweek. Up against Sheffield United this week, Welbeck might be the perfect differential player for you in GW33.

Captaincy Conundrum

There are quite a few candidates that would attract FPL managers’ attention ahead of GW33. Salah, Bruno Fernandes, Jamie Vardy are the big guns that most FPL managers would fancy. However, Leicester’s Iheanacho is the pick of the lot going by current form and the fixture he faces.

Salah is also a great option, given he’s due a big haul, but Iheanacho has just been that tad consistent in recent weeks.

Man United assets are also good picks but it’s important to note that Leeds have improved defensively and have been quite solid especially at home.

So it’s pretty much between Iheanacho, Salah and Vardy for the captain’s armband with Iheanacho just edging out the rest based on current form.

FPL Deadline for GW33: 11:00 pm IST, Friday, April 23, 2021.