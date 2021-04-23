IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS live blog: KL Rahul wins toss and PBKS choose to bowl first
All the live updates from the game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Live updates
MI 4/0 after 1 over: Moises Henriques is bowling the first over of the innings for the first time since 2013 and he almost had Rohit Sharma’s wicket. But the MI skipper reviewed the caught behind and it showed that the ball hit the thigh pad on the way to the keeper.
Rohit believes his team now know how to set a target on this surface. It will be interesting to see how the MI innings goes.
Playing XIs: One change for PBKS. Ravi Bhisnoi comes in for M Ashwin. Leg-spinner for a leg-spinner.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Toss: Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field first. Rahul thinks the pitch looks a little sticky and might get better a little later in the game.
Punjab Kings will eye a much-needed win when they face an inconsistent Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai lost to Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look to bounce back strongly. The skipper shone with the bat, but others could not get going and the misfiring middle-order failed again.
The MI bowlers have more often than not risen to the occasion and won matches for the team. However, they couldn’t do so against Delhi and would like the batters to put up bigger scores for them to do the job.
But Punjab has struggled to find the right balance. Their batting has seemed brittle and the bowling just hasn’t kicked into gear.