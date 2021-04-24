IPL 2021, RR vs KKR live blog: Chetan Sakariya removes Nitish Rana as KKR struggle in Mumbai
Updates from match No 18 of the Indian Premier League.
Live updates
Over 8.1: WICKET! Chetan Sakariya strikes immediately after a timeout. The short of length ball, edged behind by Nitish Rana. First wicket of a RR bowler after a match and then some. KKR 45/2 after 8.2 overs, Narine walks in.
After 8 overs, KKR 45/1: First sign of spin. Rahul Tewatia comes on. Four singles to start off, a great fielding effort by Parag saves a boundary. RR will take this, you think. Timeout for the bowling team.
After 7 overs, KKR 37/1: Finally some sign of momentum for KKR. A four for Tripathi and a pick-up shot by Rana for six in that Unadkat over.
Pommie Mbangwa on commentary says RR have got their lengths spot on when they have changed the pace on this pitch. It’s been a good mix of full and length balls so far, KKR have not quite gotten used to the pace of it all.
After 6 overs, KKR 25/1: A reminder that this match is happening in Mumbai and not Chennai. That’s a poor powerplay for Kolkata. Tripathi joins Rana in the middle.
Over 5.4: WICKET! KKR have struggled in the powerplay and the lack of boundaries has resulted in a runout. Shubman Gill is caught short by a direct hit from Jos Buttler, who covered ground quickly from short cover and hit the target under-arm. Sharp fielding. Gill is out for 11 off 19 balls.
After 5 overs, KKR 23/0: Morris comes on and the struggle continues for Gill. RR pacers have kept the length largely short of good length, plenty of play and misses so far. Five dot balls and a two in that over.
After 4 overs, KKR 21/0: The Fizz comes on, and almost provides the breakthrough. A lofted inside out shot attempted, Jaiswal runs in from deep point but cannot hold on. Not quite happening for KKR at the moment.
After 3 overs, KKR 14/0: The first four of the night comes in the third over as Rana plays a delightful late cut past short third. But it is another decent over for RR, no early wickets for now but they have kept things quiet.
After 2 overs, KKR 8/0: A couple of wides in Sakariya’s over but it is another tidy one from RR’s point of view.
After 1 over, KKR 3/0: Solid start from Unadkat. Just three runs from it. Rana and Gill play it out watchfully.
Unadkat to start off. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill begin the proceedings for KKR.
The players are out in the middle, and before we start off, a look at the messages from some of the cricketers today regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country:
07.25 pm: All set for the penultimate game in Mumbai. Another run-fest on the cards. KKR, for starters, would love for Shubman Gill to come good tonight while RR would hope to avoid yet another collapse in the powerplay when they come out to bat.
Playing XIs:
RR XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
KKR XI: Nitish Rana, Shubmna Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
TEAM NEWS: Manan Vohra, who has flattered to deceive at the top of the order like he often has in the IPL, makes way for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaydev Unadkat comes back in for Shreyas Gopal. For KKR, Shivam Mavi gets a game instead of Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
TOSS: Sanju Samson opts to bowl first, no surprises there. Eoin Morgan would have liked to do the same. Team news coming up.
Points table ahead of RR vs KKR
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|RCB
|4
|4
|0
|+1.009
|8
|CSK
|4
|3
|1
|+1.142
|6
|DC
|4
|3
|1
|+0.426
|6
|MI
|5
|2
|3
|-0.032
|4
|PBKS
|5
|2
|3
|-0.428
|4
|SRH
|4
|1
|3
|-0.228
|2
|KKR
|4
|1
|3
|-0.700
|2
|RR
|4
|1
|3
|-1.011
|2
Pre-match reading:
RR vs KKR in the IPL
|Mat
|RR wins
|KKR wins
|22
|10
|12
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League, as Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai for match No 18.
Both teams are coming into this match on the back of defeats. Both teams have only one win from four matches and a defeat tonight will set them back significantly in the tournament. Sanju Samson and Eoin Morgan will be desperately hoping for a turnaround tonight, especially given Punjab Kings’ win against Mumbai Indians last night.
Who are you backing in this one?