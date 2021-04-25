IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB live: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad give Chennai a strong start with the bat
Follow live coverage of match No 19 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Live updates
After 6 overs, CSK are 51/0: Superb batting from Ruturaj Gaikwad! He hits Navdeep Saini for two fours past extra-cover – one off the back foot and then off the front. Faf du Plessis and Gaikwad have batted brilliantly and hit some glorious shots to put CSK on top at the end of the powerplay. Virat Kohli has tried four bowlers so far but RCB have struggled to contain the boundaries.
After 5 overs, CSK are 37/0: Class from Ruturaj Gaikwad! Yuzvendra Chahal joins the attack and drops his second ball short, the right-hander rocks back quickly and punches it past extra-cover for four. The leg-spinner comes back well, though, and beats Gaikwad’s outside edge with a leg-break that turned sharply.
After 4 overs, CSK are 31/0: Two more fours for du Plessis! The South African is making it look easy. He steps out again and hits Jamieson over mid-on, before cutting one over short-third for another boundary.
After 3 overs, CSK are 21/0: Expensive over by Siraj as both du Plessis and Gaikwad step out and hit a boundary each over the ring fielders in front. Du Plessis with a superb bottom-handed six over mid-on, followed by a confident drive by Gaikwad over mid-off for four.
After 2 overs, CSK are 10/0: Good first over by Kyle Jamieson. The tall right-arm medium-pacer shapes the ball both ways and concedes just three singles and a wide in his first over.
After 1 over, CSK are 6/0: Faf du Plessis is in some form! The second ball by Mohammed Siraj is pitched full and wide, the right-hander leans forward and crunches it past extra cover for four. Siraj comes back well with a couple of sharp deliveries.
3.30 pm: We’re ready for play at the Wankhede! Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are opening the batting for CSK. Mohammed Siraj has the new ball in hand for RCB. Here we go!
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.
3.04 pm: CSK have two changes: Moeen Ali (unfit) and Lungi Ngidi make way for Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir. RCB too have two changes: Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed are replaced by Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini.
TOSS: MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will BAT first!
Also read:
Dhoni’s CSK vs Kohli’s RCB: In highly-awaited top of the table clash, a look at key battles
IPL 2021 points table ahead of CSK vs RCB
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|RCB
|4
|4
|0
|+1.009
|8
|CSK
|4
|3
|1
|+1.142
|6
|DC
|4
|3
|1
|+0.426
|6
|MI
|5
|2
|3
|-0.032
|4
|PBKS
|5
|2
|3
|-0.428
|4
|RR
|5
|2
|3
|-0.681
|4
|SRH
|4
|1
|3
|-0.228
|2
|KKR
|5
|1
|4
|-0.675
|2
2.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 19 of Indian Premier League 2021. Today, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.