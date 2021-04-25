IPL 2021, SRH vs DC live blog: Pant wins the toss, Delhi will bat first
All the live updates from the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Chennai.
Live updates
Playing XIs: One change for both teams. Axar back for DC. Bhuvi out for SRH due to an injury, Jagadeesha Suchith is in.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
Toss: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bat first.
Pitch Report: Danny Morrison and Matthew Hayden feel this is going to be a tough wicket for the batsmen – “It’s the third match here (on this pitch). The average score is around 167. Nothing has changed whatsoever in the wicket. It’s very hard, it’s going to be quite difficult to bat.”
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the game between SRH and DC. Rishabh Pant’s brute power will be put to test against Rashid Khan’s bagful of tricks in an Indian Premier League encounter where Delhi Capitals will start as favourites against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to their better bowling resources.
The much-criticised Chepauk track will host its 10th and final IPL game of the season in which both Pant and his opposite number David Warner would pray for a decent batting surface for their flamboyant batters.
With only a couple of first innings total in excess of 170 across nine games in Chennai, the slow and gripping surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tests the skills of the batsmen in a different manner.