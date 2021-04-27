IPL 2021, DC vs RCB live: Pant elec
Match No 22 in the Indian Premier League takes place in Ahmedabad.
Live updates
7.03 pm:
DC: Ishant Sharma comes in place of R Ashwin.
RCB: Daniel Sams and Rajat Patidar replace Navdeep Saini and Dan Christian.
TOSS: Rishabh Pant has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first.
Previous match results of DC and RCB:
Sunrisers Hyderabad lose a Super Over thriller to Delhi Capitals
Jadeja’s all-round show takes CSK to the top of table, hands RCB their first loss
IPL 2021 points table ahead of DC vs RCB
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|CSK
|5
|4
|1
|+1.612
|8
|DC
|5
|4
|1
|+0.334
|8
|RCB
|5
|4
|1
|+0.096
|8
|MI
|5
|2
|3
|-0.032
|4
|KKR
|6
|2
|4
|-0.305
|4
|PBKS
|6
|2
|4
|-0.608
|4
|RR
|5
|2
|3
|-0.681
|4
|SRH
|5
|1
|4
|-0.180
|2
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 22 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.