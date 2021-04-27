Controversial New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn was on Tuesday announced as a replacement for Kane Richardson in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the remainder of Indian Premier League.

Kuggeleijn, who has been part of the IPL bubble as a reserve for Mumbai Indians, moved to RCB as a replacement for Richardson, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The development was confirmed by RCB coach Simon Katich during a mid-innings interview on Star Sports’ broadcast of the match against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Kuggeleijn has so far played 2 ODIs, 16 T20Is for New Zealand besides appearing in two IPL fixtures in the past for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019. He was a replacement signing in that season as well.

Along with compatriot Adam Zampa, Australian Richardson on Monday quite the tournament midway citing personal reasons in the wake of a second COVID-19 wave in the country.

The Aussie cricketer flew back to his nation as the cases of Covid-19 kept mounting in India.

No replacement has been named yet for leg-spinner Zampa.

Zampa and Richardson will be flying back to their country on Tuesday night via Doha from Mumbai while their franchise had moved to Ahmedabad.

From the archive: Who is Scott Kuggeleijn? The Kiwi cricketer with a controversial background