Janardan Singh Gehlot, the president of the International Kabaddi Federation and the former chief of the All India Kabaddi Federation died on Wednesday.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot paid tribute to the former kabaddi player turned politician on Twitter.

“I am pained by the death of former minister and the founder of the International Kabaddi Federation, Mr Janardan Singh Gehlot. He made a notable contribution to politics and sports” Ashok Gehlot wrote in his tweet.

पूर्व मंत्री एवं इंटरनेशनल कबड्डी फेडरेशन के फाउंडर प्रेसिडेंट रहे श्री जनार्दन सिंह गहलोत के निधन पर मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। राजनीतिक क्षेत्र एवं खेल जगत में उनका उल्लेखनीय योगदान रहा। ईश्वर शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह आघात सहने की शक्ति दें एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 28, 2021

Former Indian kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur also paid his tribute to the IKF president.

Rest in peace sir ji 🙏🙏🙏huge loose for kabaddi om shanti🙏 om shanti🙏 om shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/foVNIOdwKT — Ajay Thakur (@thakurkabaddi) April 28, 2021

Kabaddi players Rahul Chaudhari, Sandeep Narwal and Sukesh Hegde all took to social media to express grief at the death of Gehlot.

“Would always thank you for the contribution and hard that you put in for the transformation of kabaddi in the world,” Chaudhari posted on Instagram.

Former captain Anup Kumar also paid his tribute to Gehlot, crediting him for introducing kabaddi to the world.

Tainted image

In 2018, the Delhi High Court had quashed the appointment of Gehlot and his wife as “Life President” and president of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India respectively, saying that they held the body to “ransom” by treating it as their “family enterprise”.

The High court had also struck down as “illegal” the amendments carried out in Memorandum of Association and Constitution of the AKFI and held that it did not have any authority to create a post of “Life President” when the National Sports Development Code of India did not contemplate the existence of any such post.

The AKFI is yet to have an elected president as disputes continue in court. The game of kabaddi in India is now been run by a court appointed administrator.

However, Gehlot had continued to hold on to his positions as the head of the IKF and the Asian Kabaddi Federation.