IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live blog: Warner wins toss, SRH to bat first
Updates from match No 23 of IPL 2021 where CSK take on SRH in Delhi.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of IPL 2021 here.
Get your article on Scrollstack about IPL 2021 featured on TheField.in. Find out how here.
IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH preview here.
Also read: Questions raised about IPL 2021’s Delhi leg amid massive Covid-19 surge
Live updates
After 1 over, SRH 3/0: Chahar to bowl the first over and he almost got the wicket of Bairstow. The SRH opener got an edge down the leg-side but Dhoni was unable to hold on. Big miss this.
Players are taking the field. We are all set for the match to begin.
Playing XIs: Two changes for CSK. Lungi and Moeen are back in place of Bravo and Tahir. Two changes for SRH too. Sandeep Sharma and Manish Pandey are back in.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
Toss: Warner wins the toss and SRH are going to bat first.
Pitch: It looks like a good batting surface and dew is expected to be a factor later in the evening.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of Indian Premier League. Tonight is the first match of the tournament’s league phase in Delhi, where Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The league’s in-form team (four wins in a row) versus the league’s bottom-placed team (one win in five). On paper, CSK start clear favourites against a struggling SRH side.
Points table ahead of match No 23
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|5
|1
|+0.089
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|4
|1
|+1.612
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|4
|2
|+0.269
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|-0.032
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|2
|4
|-0.305
|4
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|-0.608
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|2
|3
|-0.681
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|1
|4
|-0.180
|2