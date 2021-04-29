IPL 2021, DC vs KKR live: Axar removes Rana early as Kolkata get off to a slow start
Follow live coverage of match No 25 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Live updates
After 8 overs, KKR are 58/1: SIX! Axar does well to concede just three off the first five balls but Gill sweeps the last ball for a maximum. The right-hander is timing the ball really well.
After 7 overs, KKR are 49/1: Off-spinner Lalit Yadav joins the attack and concedes just four singles in his first over. Kolkata would want to up the ante soon.
After 6 overs, KKR are 45/1: Good finish to the powerplay for Gill as he picks up two fours in that Ishant over. The first one was driven past mid-off and the next one just about went over a diving Rabada running back mid-on.
After 5 overs, KKR are 32/1: Rahul Tripathi gets going with a confident drive past cover for four. Avesh concedes seven runs in his first over.
After 3.4 overs, KKR are 25/1: WICKET! Six & out! Nitish Rana with a superb reverse-sweep for six but Axar Patel responds brilliantly by getting the left-hander stumped off the next ball. Rahul Tripathi is the new batsman.
After 3 overs, KKR are 18/0: Shot! Gill steps out to Ishant and slaps it straight back for four. That will boost his confidence. Delhi, though, are doing well to not let Kolkata get a flying start.
After 2 overs, KKR are 10/0: First four for Kolkata as Rana pulls one through the vacant mid-wicket region. Six runs come from Rabada’s first over.
After 1 over, KKR are 4/0: Another accurate start by Ishant, four singles and two dot balls in that first over. This is an important innings for young Gill. He hasn’t fired in the tournament yet and will be keen to get some runs under his belt tonight.
7.30 pm: Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are at the crease for KKR. Ishant Sharma has the new ball for Delhi. Here we go!
Here’s what the points table looks like heading into DC vs KKR:
Playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.
7.03 pm: One change for Delhi Capitals – Lalit Yadav comes in for an injured Amit Mishra. KKR are unchanged.
7.30 pm: TOSS – Rishabh Pant has won another toss and Delhi Capitals will BOWL first!
Previous match results of DC and KKR:
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 25 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.