Sunrisers Hyderabad announced on Saturday that New Zealand star Kane Williamson will replace David Warner as captain for the remainder of Indian Premier League 2021 season.

The franchise, currently bottom of the points table, announced the change of captaincy ahead of the team’s match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

SRH have so far won just one of their six matches in the season so far.

The statement by the franchise also hinted that Warner might be benched, saying that the overseas combination will be changed. The remaining two foreign players in the XI regularly have been Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan, both unlikely to be dropped.